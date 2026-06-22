Blockchain In Insurance Market Overview Blockchain In Insurance Market Size and Share Blockchain In Insurance Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Blockchain In Insurance Market Positioned For Sustained Growth At 49.8% CAGR Through 2030

Expected to grow to $25.84 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Blockchain In Insurance market to surpass $22 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Blockchain market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $319 billion by 2030, with Blockchain In Insurance to represent around 7% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Blockchain In Insurance market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Blockchain In Insurance Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the blockchain in insurance market in 2030, valued at $8.9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50%. The exponential growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of decentralized technologies for claims processing and fraud detection, rising demand for transparent and secure policy management systems, strong investments in blockchain innovation by insurance providers and financial institutions, growing collaboration between insurers and technology companies, supportive regulatory initiatives encouraging digital transformation in financial services, and rapid integration of smart contracts and distributed ledger solutions across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Blockchain In Insurance Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the blockchain in insurance market in 2030, valued at $7.7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49%. The exponential growth can be attributed to increasing implementation of blockchain-based identity verification and underwriting systems, rising focus on reducing administrative inefficiencies and settlement delays, growing demand for secure data sharing across insurers and third-party providers, expansion of insurtech startups developing distributed ledger applications, strong availability of digital infrastructure and cloud-based platforms, and increasing adoption of automated compliance and audit tracking solutions across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Blockchain In Insurance Market In 2030?

The blockchain in insurance market is segmented by component into solution, and services. The solution market will be the largest segment of the blockchain in insurance market segmented by component, accounting for 66% or $14 billion of the total in 2030. The solution market will be supported by the increasing deployment of blockchain-enabled policy administration platforms, rising adoption of smart contract-based underwriting systems, growing use of distributed ledger technology for real-time data synchronization across stakeholders, expansion of fraud prevention and risk assessment applications, increasing integration of blockchain with artificial intelligence for predictive insurance analytics, and rising demand for interoperable digital infrastructure across insurance networks.

The blockchain in insurance market is segmented by enterprise size into large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The blockchain in insurance market is segmented by application into identity management and fraud detection, claims management, payments, governance risk and compliance (GRC) management, and other applications.

The blockchain in insurance market is segmented by sector into life insurance, and health insurance.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Blockchain In Insurance Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the blockchain in insurance market leading up to 2030 is 50%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Blockchain In Insurance Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global blockchain in insurance market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to strengthen fraud prevention and risk mitigation capabilities, accelerate adoption of smart contracts for automated claims processing, and increase demand for transparent, secure, and tamper-proof data management systems across insurance operations.

Increasing Demand For Fraud Prevention And Risk Mitigation - The increasing demand for fraud prevention and risk mitigation is expected to become a key growth driver for the blockchain in insurance market by 2030. Fraud remains one of the most significant cost burdens in the insurance industry, directly impacting profitability and operational efficiency. Blockchain technology addresses this issue by creating a decentralized and immutable ledger where every transaction is securely recorded and cannot be altered retroactively. This ensures that claims data, policy details, and transaction histories are transparent and verifiable across all stakeholders. As insurers increasingly focus on minimizing fraudulent claims and improving risk assessment accuracy, blockchain enables real-time validation of information and reduces duplication or manipulation of records. It also enhances collaboration between insurers, reinsurers, and third-party administrators by providing a single source of truth. This improved trust and traceability significantly lower investigation costs and processing time. As a result, the growing emphasis on fraud prevention and better risk mitigation strategies is driving insurers to adopt blockchain-based solutions, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the blockchain in insurance market. As a result, the increasing demand for fraud prevention and risk mitigation is anticipated to contribute to 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Adoption Of Smart Contracts For Claims Automation - The rising adoption of smart contracts for claims automation is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the blockchain in insurance market by 2030. Smart contracts are self-executing digital agreements stored on a blockchain that automatically trigger actions when predefined conditions are met. In the insurance sector, this capability is transforming traditional claims processing, which is often time-consuming and manual. By automating claims settlement, smart contracts eliminate the need for intermediaries, reduce administrative overhead, and minimize human errors. For example, in parametric insurance, claims can be automatically paid out when specific conditions such as weather events are verified through trusted data sources. This leads to faster claim resolution, improved customer satisfaction, and reduced operational costs. Additionally, automation enhances scalability, allowing insurers to handle a higher volume of policies and claims efficiently. As companies increasingly prioritize digital transformation and customer-centric services, the adoption of smart contracts is accelerating, making it a key driver for revenue generation and expansion in the blockchain in insurance market. Consequently, the rising adoption of smart contracts for claims automation is projected to contribute to around 0.6% annual growth in the market.

Growing Need For Transparent And Secure Data Management - The growing need for transparent and secure data management is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the blockchain in insurance market by 2030. The insurance industry relies heavily on vast amounts of sensitive customer and transactional data, making data security and transparency critical priorities. Blockchain technology offers a robust solution by ensuring that data is encrypted, distributed, and accessible only to authorized participants, thereby reducing the risk of breaches and unauthorized access. Its transparency allows all parties involved insurers, customers, and regulators to view and verify transactions in real time, fostering trust and accountability. This is particularly important in processes such as underwriting, claims verification, and policy management, where accurate and tamper-proof data is essential. Furthermore, blockchain helps insurers comply with stringent regulatory requirements by providing auditable records and enhancing data governance. As cyber threats continue to rise and regulatory scrutiny intensifies, the demand for secure and transparent data management systems is increasing. This drives the adoption of blockchain-based platforms and solutions, thereby fueling growth in the blockchain in insurance market. Therefore, the growing need for transparent and secure data management is projected to contribute to approximately 0.4% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Blockchain In Insurance Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solution market, and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $18 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing deployment of distributed ledger-based claims automation platforms, rising demand for parametric insurance models enabled through programmable contracts, growing use of blockchain for reinsurance reconciliation and settlement workflows, expansion of decentralized risk management ecosystems, increasing integration of blockchain with IoT-enabled insurance data validation systems, and rising enterprise adoption of end-to-end digital policy lifecycle management platforms. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving transaction transparency, reducing operational friction, and strengthening trust across insurance value chains, fuelling transformative growth within the broader insurance technology industry.

The solution market is projected to grow by $12 billion, and the services market by $6 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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