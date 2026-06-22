Printful Supports Creator Tegan Phillips in Building an Eco-friendly Apparel Brand

Building an Eco-friendly Apparel Brand

Creator and adventurer Tegan Phillips uses Printful's sustainable print-on-demand fulfilment model and eco-friendly products to grow a lifestyle business.

I liked the idea that I could create very niche, meaningful products without producing piles of waste. If I'm going to create products, I'd rather create them as ethically and responsibly as possible.” — Tegan Phillips, Creator and Founder

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printful, a global print-on-demand and fulfillment company, is enabling creators around the world to turn their ideas into merchandise sustainable businesses without the complexity of managing inventory. Creator and adventurer Tegan Phillips is one example of how made-on-demand production can help entrepreneurs focus on creating content, engaging their communities, and growing their brands.Phillips, a South African-born creator now based in Girona, Spain, has developed an eco-friendly growing apparel and accessories brand centered around women in adventure sports, cycling, and outdoor culture. By integrating Printful's fulfillment services with her online store, she has been able to launch products as ideas emerge while avoiding the challenges associated with holding large amounts of inventory.The partnership demonstrates how independent creators can use on-demand production to test ideas, serve niche communities, and reduce the risk of overproduction."Printful solved a huge problem for me because it meant I could focus on the things I'm actually good at: storytelling, design, building community and marketing," said Tegan Phillips. "I wanted to spend my time having adventures, making things, telling stories and building a creative business around that. That freedom was non-negotiable for me."Phillips originally launched an online shop while living in Cape Town, creating illustrated products inspired by everyday experiences, including cycling, coffee culture, and adulthood. As demand grew, she wanted to expand into apparel but found traditional inventory management difficult to sustain as a solo entrepreneur.According to Phillips, managing stock levels, product variations, shipping, and customer service created operational demands that limited the time available for creative work. Moving to a sustainable print-on-demand model allowed her to offer a broader product range without investing in large production runs or warehousing.The made-on-demand approach also supports the creation of highly specialized products designed for a specific audience. Phillips frequently develops designs inspired by events in women's cycling and outdoor culture, often launching products shortly after creating them.One example occurred during the Women's Tour de France, when Phillips created a cycling-inspired design while watching the race in the mountains and made it available on an eco-friendly t-shirt through her online store the same day.Rather than producing merchandise for a mass market, Phillips focuses on creating products for what she describes as adventurous, creative, and unconventional women. Her community has grown around a shared interest in cycling, exploration, humor, and self-expression.In addition to providing operational support, Printful's fulfillment infrastructure allows Phillips to sell eco-friendly products internationally while maintaining the appearance and experience of an independent brand. Customers in multiple regions can receive products without the creator managing shipping logistics directly.Phillips also views on-demand production as a practical way to reduce unnecessary waste associated with unsold inventory."I liked the idea that I could create very niche, meaningful products without producing piles of waste," Phillips said. "If I'm going to create products, I'd rather create them as ethically and responsibly as possible."As consumer interest in creator-led brands continues to grow, Printful's platform enables entrepreneurs to launch and scale sustainable businesses without the upfront costs traditionally associated with inventory, warehousing, and fulfillment.For Phillips, the model has provided both creative and financial stability, helping fund travel, support independent projects, and build a community around shared values of adventure and individuality."I want people to feel proud of being weird," Phillips said. "The products are really about embracing who you are instead of trying to flatten yourself into something more socially acceptable."About PrintfulPrintful is a global on-demand printing and fulfillment company that helps businesses and creators sell custom products internationally without managing inventory. Through its fulfillment network and ecommerce integrations, Printful enables entrepreneurs to create, sell, and ship eco-friendly products worldwide.Visit Tegan Phillips shop here: https://teganphillips.com/ Follow Tegan Phillips on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teganphillipscomics/

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