Kasuga Mochi by Shunsuke Ohe Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Kasuga Mochi

Japanese Sweets Cafe Reinterprets Wagashi Culture Through an Open, Contemporary Spatial Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Kasuga Mochi, a Japanese sweets cafe designed by Shunsuke Ohe , as a Bronze recipient in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most respected and well-recognized design competitions, organized to highlight thoughtful work across the interior design field. This Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges Kasuga Mochi as a carefully developed example of good design that meets rigorous evaluation standards. The recognition positions the project within a broad international context of accomplished interior work, offering meaningful attention to the design and its creator.The recognition of Kasuga Mochi holds relevance for the wider interior industry, particularly for retail and hospitality spaces seeking to engage new generations of visitors. The project addresses a current need to make heritage culture approachable, reducing the psychological barriers that can discourage younger generations, male customers, and those visiting alone. By balancing tradition with contemporary spatial language, the design reflects evolving expectations for inclusive, comfortable retail environments. For business owners and designers alike, Kasuga Mochi demonstrates how a compact urban footprint can support a calm, welcoming experience through measured planning of circulation and sightlines.Kasuga Mochi reinterprets a narrow urban building with limited frontage as a vertical landmark with a clear identity. A predominantly white exterior creates a crisp facade, while vertical wooden latticework and warm materials bring softness and harmony to the streetscape. Inside, white surfaces pair with wood tones, soft green, and coral orange to evoke the lightness and familiarity of Japanese confectionery. Rather than expressing tradition literally, the design presents heritage through an abstract language suited to contemporary urban life. The layout carefully controls circulation, sightlines, waiting areas, and spacing to reduce overlaps in movement and maintain a calm atmosphere within a compact site.This Bronze A' Design Award may inspire future projects that connect the history and future of long established businesses through contemporary design. For the client company, with more than eighty years of history, Kasuga Mochi establishes a model for renewing tradition while reaching audiences with different motivations for visiting. The recognition serves as encouragement for Shunsuke Ohe and the studio to continue exploring designs that make cultural experiences more open, familiar, and accessible.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Shunsuke OheShunsuke Ohe is the CEO and founder of LUSTYdesign Inc. and is from Japan. From a young age, he developed an interest in architecture and interior design, formally commencing his studies in both fields at the age of fifteen. He undertakes architectural design, interior design, and interior coordination for hotels, residences, retail spaces, offices, and showrooms. His designs are guided by the theme of inspiring the human heart.About LUSTYdesign Inc.Established in 2012 in Japan, LUSTYdesign Inc. works seamlessly across architectural design, interior design, and interior coordination. The studio has designed projects such as private homes, hotels, nurseries, restaurants, fitness gyms, offices, showrooms, and sweets shops. Its work is guided by the theme of life with design, bringing a consistent design philosophy to a diverse range of project types.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, entries are evaluated on criteria including innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, cultural relevance, and accessibility standards compliance. The recognition reflects thoughtful development and the skillful blending of form and function, acknowledging designs with the potential to influence industry standards positively. Designs honored with this title are regarded as professional and innovative works that contribute meaningfully to quality of life. The recognition affirms the experience, imagination, and resourcefulness of the designers behind them.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including independent designers, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers, and established brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted on pre-established evaluation criteria by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its eighteenth year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries and open to entries from all countries, driven by a philanthropic mission to recognize and promote superior projects that advance and benefit society and help create a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://interiordesigncontest.com

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