Acoustic Insulation Market Overview Acoustic Insulation Market Size and Share Acoustic Insulation Market Scope

The Business Research Company's Acoustic Insulation Market Positioned For Sustained Growth At 8.7% CAGR Through 2030

Expected to grow to $25.5 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Acoustic Insulation market to surpass $26 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Specialty Consumer Products market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $487 billion by 2030, with Acoustic Insulation to represent around 5% of the parent market. Within the broader Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile industry, which is expected to be $10,159 billion by 2030, the Acoustic Insulation market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Acoustic Insulation Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the acoustic insulation market in 2030, valued at $10 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising construction activity in residential and commercial sectors, increasing enforcement of building noise control standards, rapid development of transportation and industrial infrastructure, growing demand for soundproofing solutions in urban environments, expanding adoption of energy-efficient and sustainable building materials, and strong manufacturing growth across countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Acoustic Insulation Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the acoustic insulation market in 2030, valued at $6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The rapid growth can be attributed to large-scale expansion of high-rise residential and mixed-use developments, increasing investments in railway, airport, and metro infrastructure projects, rising consumer awareness regarding indoor acoustic comfort, strong government emphasis on green and smart building construction, growing production capacity of insulation material manufacturers, and continuous modernization of industrial and commercial facilities across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Acoustic Insulation Market In 2030?

The acoustic insulation market is segmented by type into mineral wool, glass wool, polymeric foams, and natural. The glass wool market will be the largest segment of the acoustic insulation market segmented by type, accounting for 34% or $9 billion of the total in 2030. The glass wool market will be supported by the high thermal and sound absorption performance, increasing utilization in HVAC and building envelope applications, cost-effectiveness and ease of installation in construction projects, growing preference for lightweight insulation materials, rising adoption in commercial and institutional infrastructure developments, and continuous advancements in recyclable and low-emission glass wool manufacturing technologies.

The acoustic insulation market is segmented by application into walls and partitions, floors and underlayments, roofs and attics, ceilings and suspended ceilings, hvac ducts and pipes, mechanical equipment and machinery enclosures, acoustic panels and decorative systems, and transport interiors automotive rail marine aerospace.

The acoustic insulation market is segmented by end-user industry into building and construction, transportation, oil and gas, energy and utilities, and industrial and OEM.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Acoustic Insulation Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the acoustic insulation market leading up to 2030 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Acoustic Insulation Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global acoustic insulation market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase awareness regarding the harmful effects of noise pollution on health and productivity, strengthen demand for cabin noise reduction solutions across automotive and electric vehicle industries, and accelerate adoption of eco-friendly and recyclable acoustic insulation materials in sustainable construction and manufacturing applications.

Rising Awareness About The Harmful Effects Of Noise Pollution On Health And Productivity - The rising awareness about the harmful effects of noise pollution on health and productivity is expected to become a key growth driver for the acoustic insulation market by 2030. Rising awareness about the harmful effects of noise pollution on health and productivity acts as a major driver for the acoustic insulation market because increasing exposure to noise in urban and industrial environments is linked to stress, sleep disorders, and reduced workplace efficiency. Governments, organizations, and individuals are becoming more conscious of maintaining healthier indoor environments. This awareness drives the adoption of soundproofing solutions in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. As a result, demand for effective acoustic insulation materials continues to grow across multiple sectors. This heightened focus on well-being and productivity supports steady market expansion. As a result, the rising awareness about the harmful effects of noise pollution on health and productivity is anticipated to contribute to 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of The Automotive And Electric Vehicle Industries Requiring Cabin Noise Reduction - The growth of the automotive and electric vehicle industries requiring cabin noise reduction is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the acoustic insulation market by 2030. Growth of the automotive and electric vehicle industries requiring cabin noise reduction acts as a major driver for the acoustic insulation market because modern vehicles, especially electric ones, demand enhanced sound management to improve passenger comfort. The absence of engine noise in electric vehicles makes external and road noise more noticeable, increasing the need for advanced insulation. Automotive manufacturers are investing in better materials to ensure quieter cabins and superior driving experiences. This trend boosts the integration of acoustic insulation in vehicle design and production. Consequently, the growth of the automotive and electric vehicle industries requiring cabin noise reduction is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Demand For Eco-Friendly And Recyclable Acoustic Insulation Materials - The growing demand for eco-friendly and recyclable acoustic insulation materials is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the acoustic insulation market by 2030. Growing demand for eco-friendly and recyclable acoustic insulation materials acts as a major driver for the acoustic insulation market because increasing environmental concerns are pushing industries toward sustainable building and manufacturing practices. Consumers and regulatory bodies are encouraging the use of materials that reduce environmental impact and support circular economy principles. Manufacturers are responding by developing insulation products made from natural or recycled sources. This shift not only meets sustainability goals but also enhances brand value and compliance with environmental standards. Therefore, the growing demand for eco-friendly and recyclable acoustic insulation materials is projected to contribute to approximately 1.8% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Acoustic Insulation Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the mineral wool market, the glass wool market, the polymeric foams market, and the natural market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $8 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing retrofitting and renovation activities in aging buildings, rising adoption of noise reduction materials in automotive and transportation applications, growing demand for high-performance insulation in data centers and industrial facilities, advancements in fire-resistant and moisture-resistant insulation products, expanding use of bio-based and recyclable acoustic materials, and strengthening compliance with occupational noise safety regulations. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving indoor environmental quality, enhancing occupant comfort, and supporting sustainable construction and industrial practices, fuelling transformative growth within the broader insulation and building materials industry.

The mineral wool market is projected to grow by $2 billion, the glass wool market by $3 billion, the polymeric foams market by $2 billion, and the natural market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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