AVer Wins GHP Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards 2026 as Best Telehealth Communication Technology Solutions

Best Telehealth Communication Technology Solutions by AVer

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, has been honored as the “Best Telehealth Communication Technology Solutions” at the prestigious Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards 2026 presented by UK‑based Global Health & Pharma (GHP). The international accolade recognizes AVer’s commitment to advancing remote healthcare communication for patients and caregivers worldwide.

This achievement was made possible by AVer’s comprehensive portfolio of medical-grade cameras, engineered to meet the demanding needs of clinical settings. From teleconsultation and virtual rounding to patient monitoring and cross-site medical collaboration, AVer’s technologies help healthcare teams communicate more clearly through reliable video, audio, and intelligent clinical support.

A prime example of AVer’s ongoing telehealth innovation is the MD331UI Medical Grade PTZ Camera, the newest addition to its line of medical-grade cameras. Built with 4K clarity, 30X optical zoom, and embedded two-way audio, the MD331UI is designed to support more natural and effective communication between patients and remote care teams. Its latest Audio Processing AI captures the patient’s voice clearly while minimizing environmental background noise, helping clinicians hear every word with greater focus during virtual rounding and remote consultations. To help care teams stay focused on patient communication rather than equipment operation, the MD331UI also features effortless camera positioning, allowing nurses to manually fine-tune the camera’s angle without recalibration. With 12–24V wide voltage input, optional Wi-Fi® connectivity, and image stabilization, the camera can be seamlessly integrated with battery-powered medical carts, enabling flexible deployment as part of a complete telehealth solution.

Also worth noting are two well‑established models in AVer’s medical-grade camera line — the MD720UIS and MD330UI. They deliver dependable 4K video, clear audio, and straightforward integration for telemedicine, virtual rounding, and telesitting. Their proven reliability and simple deployment have made them go‑to options for providers seeking trustworthy telehealth tools, and both are Zoom‑certified for seamless collaboration on a widely used platform.

“We are proud that our solutions are helping medical teams provide safer, smarter, and more connected patient care in hospitals and clinics around the globe,” said AVer President David Kuo. “This award fuels our commitment to innovate further, ensuring that every caregiver, no matter where they are, can deliver the highest standard of care with confidence.”

Read GHP’s official announcement and view the GHP Awards Winner’s List.

For details on AVer’s medical-grade camera portfolio, visit https://www.avereurope.com/solution/connected-health

Notes:

1. Manual camera angle adjustment of the MD331UI is designed for fine adjustments, not frequent or continuous manual repositioning. The manual tilt of the camera head should not exceed 90° when adjusting.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent video and collaboration solutions for education, business, healthcare, and professional AV environments. Its portfolio spans video conferencing, ProAV, education, and connected health technologies, delivering complete solutions that go beyond cameras and visualisers to include audio, matrix systems, and other integrated peripherals. With over 20 years of research, development, and manufacturing expertise, AVer is recognised for innovation, product reliability, and ease of use. AVer solutions are widely deployed across the region, including in over 1 million classrooms throughout Europe.

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