NestiFi and Vyrdia Partner to Empower Credit Unions for the Great Wealth Transfer

NestiFi x Vyrdia Partnership

Strategic integration embeds NestiFi's family wealth platform into Vyrdia's core ecosystem, supporting multi-generational member retention across the US

By embedding our AI family wealth tools into Vyrdia's infrastructure, we help credit unions turn wealth transfer from a looming risk into a natural growth opportunity.” — Niall Dennehy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NestiFi, the AI-powered family wealth platform , and Vyrdia, a leading next-generation Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and core technology provider, today announced a strategic technology partnership. The collaboration gives credit unions a practical way to engage the next generation of members during the multi-trillion-dollar intergenerational wealth transfer, while supporting Vyrdia's initial step into the European market.Through this partnership, NestiFi's family-centric savings and investment technology will integrate with Vyrdia's modern, cloud-native core and data platforms. This enables credit unions to move beyond legacy, siloed accounts and offer digital-first, collaborative nest eggs where parents, grandparents, and relatives can collectively invest in a child's future.Navigating the Great Wealth Transfer With an estimated $84 trillion projected to pass to younger generations in the coming decades, financial institutions face a critical challenge in asset retention. Research consistently shows that the majority of heirs leave their parents' financial institution following inheritance. NestiFi addresses this directly by embedding families and financial literacy into the early savings experience, building relationships with the next generation before wealth changes hands.Vyrdia serves a network of over 30 member credit unions representing $6.5 billion in combined assets under management. Through this partnership, Vyrdia will offer NestiFi's platform as a modular option within its ecosystem, giving community institutions an immediate mechanism to attract younger demographics, secure low-cost deposits, and cultivate long-term member loyalty."Partnering with Vyrdia is an exciting step forward for NestiFi," said Niall Dennehy, CEO and Founder of NestiFi. "By embedding our AI family wealth tools into Vyrdia's innovative infrastructure, we can help their credit union members turn wealth transfer from a looming risk into a natural growth opportunity. It allows these community-centric institutions to do what they do best: support families from one generation to the next."Enhancing Core Capability and Collaborative ReachThe partnership marks a key capability milestone for both organizations. For NestiFi, the integration scales its reach within the US credit union market at a critical moment, with deployment across Vyrdia's ecosystem set to begin rolling out in Q4 2026. For Vyrdia, adding NestiFi to its modular ecosystem delivers cutting-edge family fintech capability natively to its member credit unions without requiring complex system replacements.The relationship also establishes a strategic bridge for Vyrdia as it begins exploring European expansion, with NestiFi's existing presence in Ireland and the UK providing an initial operational foothold in the European credit union and cooperative banking sectors."Credit unions need dynamic, intentional tools to stay competitive with younger demographics," said Garrhett Petrea, Vice-President of Sales at Vyrdia. "NestiFi's platform aligns perfectly with our vision of real-time, AI-ready infrastructure that serves actual member needs. This partnership strengthens our US members' portfolios while serving as an ideal collaborative entry point as we extend our technology solutions to European credit unions facing similar wealth transfer challenges."Family Wealth, Built TogetherAt the core of the integration is NestiFi's collaborative family account model, powered by an AI advisor named Seb. Seb monitors family financial data, identifies contribution opportunities, and delivers personalized financial education to younger members, growing with each family over time. For credit unions, this creates a multi-decade member relationship that begins at birth and deepens through every major life milestone.NestiFi's platform deploys as a white-label solution under the credit union's own brand, meaning members interact with their trusted institution throughout. The technology sits above existing core infrastructure, requiring no replacement of legacy systems.The deployment across Vyrdia's ecosystem will allow member credit unions to launch family investment accounts, financial literacy programs for children and teens, and AI-supported guidance for members, all within their existing digital environment.About NestiFiNestiFi is an AI-powered family wealth platform designed to help financial institutions retain clients across the great wealth transfer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, NestiFi serves institutional clients across Ireland, the UK, and the US. Visit www.nestifi.money.About VyrdiaVyrdia is a next-generation CUSO delivering modern, modular technology and cloud-native core solutions built exclusively for credit unions. Representing over 30 member credit unions, Vyrdia focuses on real-time data, AI-powered insights, and member-centric design. Visit www.vyrdia.com

NestiFi - Intergenerational Wealth Platform

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