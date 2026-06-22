Infant Formula Ingredients Market Overview Infant Formula Ingredients Market Size Infant Formula Ingredients Market Growth

The Business Research Company's Infant Formula Ingredients Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $38.48 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $38.65 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Infant Formula Ingredients market to surpass $38 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Food Ingredients market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $102 billion by 2030, with Infant Formula Ingredients to represent around 38% of the parent market. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $9,313 billion by 2030, the Infant Formula Ingredients market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Infant Formula Ingredients Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the infant formula ingredients market in 2030, valued at $16 billion. The market is expected to grow from $10 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising birth rates in key developing economies, increasing urban working-parent households driving reliance on packaged nutrition, growing awareness of early-life nutrition and infant health, expanding retail and pharmacy distribution networks for infant nutrition products, increasing penetration of premium and specialized formula products, and strong growth of domestic dairy and nutrition ingredient processing industries across countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the infant formula ingredients market in 2030, valued at $8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing parental preference for scientifically formulated infant nutrition products, rising participation of women in the workforce driving demand for convenient feeding solutions, strong expansion of specialty and premium infant nutrition segments, growing investment by food and nutrition companies in clinical research for early-life development, rising innovation in protein hydrolysates, prebiotics, and human milk oligosaccharide (HMO)-based formulations, and continuous strengthening of quality standards and nutritional guidelines across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Infant Formula Ingredients Market In 2030?

The infant formula ingredients market is segmented by ingredients type into carbohydrates, oil and fats, protein, vitamin, minerals, and prebiotics. The carbohydrates market will be the largest segment of the infant formula ingredients market segmented by ingredients type, accounting for 39% or $15 billion of the total in 2030. The carbohydrates market will be supported by the increasing demand for lactose-based energy sources in infant nutrition, rising emphasis on digestive comfort and gut-friendly formulations, growing incorporation of structurally optimized carbohydrate blends for improved absorption, advancements in ingredient processing technologies enhancing purity and consistency, expansion of fortified and specialty infant nutrition products, and continuous product innovation by nutrition manufacturers to meet evolving dietary guidelines and parental expectations.

The infant formula ingredients market is segmented by form into powder, and liquid.

The infant formula ingredients market is segmented by application into growing milk, standard infant, follow-on formula, and specialty formula.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Infant Formula Ingredients Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the infant formula ingredients market leading up to 2030 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global infant formula ingredients market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate reliance on convenient nutrition solutions among dual-income households, strengthen demand for premium, clean-label, and organic infant nutrition products, and increase innovation in advanced ingredient science supporting enhanced nutritional value and premium product positioning.

Dual-income Households Reliance On Formula And Convenient Foods - The dual-income households reliance on formula and convenient foods is expected to become a key growth driver for the infant formula ingredients market by 2030. The increasing prevalence of dual-income households is significantly driving demand in the market, as working parents often face time constraints in preparing traditional meals. This shift leads to greater dependence on ready-to-use formula products and convenient food options that save time while ensuring nutritional adequacy. Busy lifestyles also encourage the purchase of packaged and easy-to-prepare food solutions, making convenience a key purchasing factor. Additionally, urbanization and rising disposable incomes further reinforce this trend. As more families prioritize efficiency without compromising on quality, demand for such products continues to rise. This creates consistent growth opportunities for manufacturers offering convenient and reliable food solutions. Ultimately, this lifestyle shift strengthens long-term market expansion. As a result, the dual-income households reliance on formula and convenient foods is anticipated to contribute to 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Premiumization And Clean-label Or Organic Demand - The premiumization and clean-label or organic demand is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the infant formula ingredients market by 2030. Consumers are increasingly becoming health-conscious and prefer products that are perceived as safe, natural, and free from harmful additives. This has led to a strong shift toward premium, clean-label, and organic offerings in the market. Parents, in particular, are willing to pay higher prices for products that guarantee transparency in ingredients and sourcing. Clean-label trends also emphasize minimal processing and recognizable ingredients, enhancing consumer trust. As awareness of health and sustainability grows, premium products gain higher acceptance across urban populations. This trend enables companies to differentiate their offerings and build brand loyalty. Consequently, the premiumization and clean-label or organic demand is projected to contribute to around 1.9% annual growth in the market.

Ingredient Science Innovation And Premium Pricing Power - The ingredient science innovation and premium pricing power is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the infant formula ingredients market by 2030. Advancements in ingredient science have enabled manufacturers to develop products with enhanced nutritional profiles and functional benefits. Innovations such as fortified ingredients, improved formulations, and bioavailability enhancements attract health-conscious consumers. These scientific advancements justify premium pricing, as consumers perceive added value in improved quality and efficacy. Companies leverage innovation to introduce differentiated products that cater to specific dietary needs. This also helps brands establish credibility and trust in the market. Furthermore, continuous research and development create a competitive edge for leading players. As a result, ingredient innovation not only drives demand but also strengthens profit margins through premium pricing power. Therefore, the ingredient science innovation and premium pricing power is projected to contribute to approximately 1.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Infant Formula Ingredients Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the carbohydrates market, the oil and fats market, the protein market, the vitamin market, the minerals market, and the prebiotics market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $14.4 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for nutritionally balanced infant formula compositions, rising focus on immune system support and early-life developmental nutrition, growing incorporation of bioactive and functional ingredients, advancements in lipid and protein structuring technologies for improved digestibility, expansion of specialized formulations for infants with dietary sensitivities, and continuous innovation in microbiome-supporting and nutrient-enriched product development. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing infant health outcomes, improving nutritional bioavailability, and supporting next-generation functional nutrition solutions, fuelling transformative growth within the broader infant nutrition ingredients industry.

The carbohydrates market is projected to grow by $5 billion, the oil and fats market by $4 billion, the protein market by $3 billion, the vitamin market by $1 billion, the minerals market by $1 billion, and the prebiotics market by $0.4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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