African health security is vital to save lives and protect jobs

Dear Fellow South African,

A little over four years have passed since South Africa emerged from the state of disaster that had been declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is easy to forget just how deeply the pandemic affected every aspect of our lives.

For many, it is a distant memory: the waves of infections, hospital wards filling at alarming rates, the lockdown and the various restrictions on gatherings, travel and commerce. We sometimes forget that more than 100,000 South Africans died from COVID and that we lost around 2 million jobs.

As we set about rebuilding our economy and society in the wake of the pandemic, our concerns moved on to other matters. At this time, as we focus on tackling unemployment and poverty, crime and corruption, pandemics seem far from our minds.

Yet, the recent outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda serves as a stark reminder that we should not let down our guard. More than that, it reminds us that we must be better prepared for health emergencies in our country, on our continent and across the world.

Following the COVID pandemic, South Africa was appointed the African Union Champion on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response. Since then, we have been working with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other partners to strengthen Africa’s health security.

The Ebola outbreak reminds us that when a dangerous disease breaks out anywhere on our continent, it does not stay in one place. It can easily cross borders, affect communities and disrupt economies. These diseases cost both lives and jobs. Health security is therefore not only about hospitals and medicines. It is also about our economy, our development and the safety of our continent as a whole.

We learned this the hard way during COVID-19. In those early days, Africa stood at the back of the queue. Vaccines and treatments went first to wealthier countries, while our people waited. We cannot allow that to happen again.

While we appreciate the help of international partners, Africa cannot keep depending on others to supply us during a health emergency. We must be able to protect ourselves.

That is why we have been working towards stronger health systems at home. Every country needs a proper public health institute. It needs centres ready to manage emergencies, well-supported community health workers and the ability to track new diseases early.

Importantly, we must make our own medicines, tests and vaccines here on the continent. We are working to strengthen the African Medicines Agency and to set up shared systems for buying supplies, so that African producers have steady customers and African countries can get what they need when an emergency strikes.

We need to set aside money for emergencies. African leaders have agreed to create an African Epidemic Fund. It is encouraging that African countries are already contributing money towards tackling the current Ebola outbreak. South Africa has pledged $13.5 million to the Africa CDC to treat and limit the spread of Ebola. As a continent, we are taking responsibility for ourselves and not waiting for others.

Africa needs to be part of writing the global rules on fighting pandemics. We need to stand together and make sure our people are treated fairly. We continue to call for a fair global agreement on pandemics, built on equal partnership rather than charity.

I have been heartened by how our continent has come together to respond to the Ebola outbreak. The Africa CDC has led with skill and speed. African leaders have developed common approaches. Business leaders, development partners and donors are stepping forward to help. This shows that we have the people, the knowledge and the leadership to succeed.

But we mustn’t wait for the next outbreak or pandemic to get us to act. We must do the hard work now to secure the health of the people of our continent. The effort we put in today will spare us far greater suffering and cost tomorrow.

We must act with urgency to achieve the health security that is so vital for the growth and development of our country and our continent. Health security saves lives, protects jobs and helps to safeguard our future.

With best regards,