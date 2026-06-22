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Why Asset Reliability Has Become a Boardroom Issue for Europe's Chemical Industry

Chemical manufacturers are facing mounting pressure from aging assets, volatile energy costs and persistent margin challenges.

The question is no longer whether reliability matters. It is whether leadership teams are moving fast enough to stop value leaking from the business."”
— Andreas Doerken
FRANCE, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As chemical manufacturers face mounting pressure on productivity and profitability, asset reliability is emerging as a critical leadership issue.

Many organizations continue to focus on fixing failures as they occur. But according to EFESO's latest Chemicals industry insight, continuous firefighting is no longer a sustainable operating model. It increases operating costs, heightens risk exposure and puts pressure on EBITDA.

The paper argues that reliability should be viewed not as a maintenance challenge, but as a strategic lever for protecting margins, improving productivity and strengthening operational resilience.

Key Talking Points
• Why reliability has become a boardroom concern
• The hidden cost of continuous firefighting
• How aging assets and workforce challenges are increasing operational risk
• Why technology alone does not improve reliability
• What differentiates high-performing chemical manufacturers
• The link between reliability, productivity and margin protection

Sabrina Laborde
EFESO Management Consultants
+33 1 53 53 57 00
email us here
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Why Asset Reliability Has Become a Boardroom Issue for Europe's Chemical Industry

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry


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