Studio Graphene Expands Into Ireland Through Integration of Tribe Digital

Digital product studio strengthens European footprint and broadens end-to-end capabilities by welcoming Tribe founder Eoin McKenna into the business

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studio Graphene , a global AI-native digital product studio, has announced its expansion into Ireland through the integration of Tribe Digital into its business.The move marks Studio Graphene’s first entry into the Irish market and strengthens its broader European presence. It also expands the company’s service offering by combining Studio Graphene’s product engineering, platform, cloud, DevOps, custom software and AI-led digital product capabilities with Tribe’s expertise in user experience, design and client-facing digital experiences.Headquartered in London, with studios in Delhi, Lisbon and Geneva, Studio Graphene’s 100-person team designs and builds digital products for ambitious companies operating at scale. The integration of Tribe Digital adds a Dublin presence to the business and supports Studio Graphene’s ambition to provide a more complete end-to-end product offering for clients across Ireland, the UK and Europe.Tribe Digital, founded by Eoin McKenna, has built a strong reputation for design-led digital work, with clients including Vodafone, Benecol, Enterprise Ireland, Knight Frank and NEC. As part of the integration, McKenna will take on a lead role within Studio Graphene, supporting Tribe’s existing clients as they gain access to a wider set of technical and product capabilities while continuing to work with the people and relationships they know and trust.Ritam Gandhi, Founder and Director of Studio Graphene, said: “We are excited to bring Eoin into the Studio Graphene fold. Far from an aggressive growth strategy, this is all about alignment and complementary offerings, meaning we can better serve clients and broaden our reach.“With Tribe on our team, we’re strengthening parts of the delivery lifecycle we haven’t historically focused on as heavily, adding complementary design expertise and a stronger focus on the experiential layer. Combined with our product design, engineering, AI and platform work, this creates a more complete end-to-end offering.”Eoin McKenna, Founding Director of Tribe Digital, added: “Joining Studio Graphene felt like a natural step. There is a clear alignment in cultures, standards and ethos. This is an opportunity to build on that and connect what Studio Graphene does with a broader product capability, while supporting clients in Ireland and across Europe.”Studio Graphene said the integration reflects a deliberate and considered approach to growth, focused on strengthening its proposition where there is clear cultural alignment and complementary expertise. The business will continue to bring the teams together thoughtfully, building on the relationships, processes and client work already in place.The expansion into Ireland represents a significant step for Studio Graphene as it continues to help organisations innovate better, faster and smarter through design, engineering and emerging technology.About Studio GrapheneStudio Graphene is an AI-native digital product studio headquartered in London, with studios in Delhi, Lisbon and Geneva. The company works with ambitious organisations ready to build around AI, not just adopt it, helping them define the right opportunities and turn them into products that help them innovate better, faster and smarter.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.