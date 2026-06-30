Minnesota Hospice Voted The State’s Best Hospice in Star Tribune's Minnesota's Best Awards

Voted statewide in Minnesota's largest readers' choice program, Minnesota Hospice brings home Gold in its tenth year of caring for Twin Cities families.

The Gold award in hospice care belongs to our entire care team. It is earned one family at a time. Ten years in, we are humbled to be voted the top hospice in Minnesota.” — Ken Haglind, Founding CEO, Minnesota Hospice

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota Hospice has been voted the Gold winner for Hospice Care in the 2026 Minnesota's Best Awards from the Star Tribune. Gold is the top honor in Minnesota's largest readers' choice program.

Minnesota's Best is decided entirely by public voting. Minnesotans cast more than 970,000 votes across more than 350 categories. Three winners are named in each category: Gold, Silver, and Bronze. For Minnesota Hospice, the Gold award reflects votes from across the state, in a contest open to every hospice provider serving Minnesota families.

“The Gold award in hospice care belongs to our entire care team,” said Ken Haglind, Founding CEO of Minnesota Hospice. “It is earned one family at a time, and we are humbled to be voted the top hospice in Minnesota.”

Minnesota Hospice is in its tenth year of caring for families across the Twin Cities southern metro. Earlier this month, Minnesota Hospice was also named a Star Tribune Top Workplace for the second consecutive year, ranking among the state's top ten small business employers in a separate program based on confidential employee feedback. Two recognitions in the same month, one from staff and one from people across the state, say the same thing about Minnesota Hospice: a team that feels called to serve, and families who feel the difference.

Hospice is an emotional category to win in public voting. Families experience hospice through their loved one’s final days, often one of the most challenging times they have ever faced. Earning Gold in this category recognizes the exceptional end-of-life care Minnesota Hospice provides.

Minnesota Hospice has also been named Best Hospice in the Sun Current Readers' Choice Awards for six consecutive years and is honored to add the statewide Minnesota's Best Gold to those recognitions.

"Ten years in, we are incredibly humbled and grateful to hear the families we serve say we are the best," Haglind said.

The complete 2026 Minnesota's Best results are available at votedminnesotasbest.com.

For more information about Minnesota Hospice and the services they provide to people and their families, visit minnesotahospice.com.

About Minnesota Hospice

Minnesota Hospice is an independent, locally owned organization based in Lakeville, Minnesota, serving the Twin Cities southern metro. Named a Star Tribune Top Workplace two years running, voted Best Hospice by local communities for six consecutive years, and Gold for Hospice Care in the Star Tribune's Minnesota's Best Awards, the organization is built on a simple belief: a team that is well cared for gives families great care. Patients and families guide their care, with a compassionate care team focused on comfort, dignity, and quality of life.

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