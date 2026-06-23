Smarter Driving Amazon Prime Day: 4 Essential 70mai Dash Cams on Offer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 70mai, a global smart car electronics company with a specialization in dashboard cameras, today announced its Amazon Prime Day promotions, offering up to 47% off four selected dash cam models. The initiative supports safer journeys for millions of road-trippers by making vehicle safety and driving assistance solutions more accessible, with a range of products tailored to diverse driving needs.

The practical entry choice: 4K A810 Lite for compact 4K protection

Built on real-world needs from everyday drivers, the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 Lite is designed to balance compact installation with reliable recording performance in an entry-level dash cam. With a credit card-sized form factor, it fits discreetly behind the rearview mirror, maintaining an unobstructed driving view. In addition, the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 Lite delivers clear footage, enabling drivers to record road details with greater accuracy, enhanced by an optimized HDR algorithm, improving exposure balance and clarity in challenging conditions.

Beyond high-quality recording performance, the A810 Lite supports 4G connectivity via an optional Hardwire Kit with SIM card access, enabling activation of the 70mai 4G Cloud+ Service via the 70mai app. Once connected, the system provides real-time alerts, remote access, and automatic cloud upload of critical footage, capturing up to 3 minutes and 10 seconds before and 30 seconds after an incident, independent of SD card condition, ensuring important evidence remains securely stored. Originally priced at $149.99, the 4K A810 Lite is now available at a special promotional price of $79.99, making it highly price-friendly for drivers to secure compact 4K protection at a more accessible cost.

The comprehensive 4K upgrade: 4K A810S for all-around driving protection

Built on community feedback, after-sales data, and real-world usage patterns, the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810S is designed to address key pain points faced by drivers in everyday driving. To extend coverage, the A810S supports optional rear camera configurations, allowing users to choose between Backup Camera RC23 and Rear Camera RC24, both powered by a Sony IMX662 sensor. This provides consistent rear visibility and helps complete a more comprehensive record of incidents from multiple angles.

Beyond local recording, the A810S also supports 70mai 4G Cloud+ Service via an optional 4G Hardwire Kit with SIM card access. Once activated, users can access real-time vehicle monitoring through the app, receive instant alerts, and automatically upload critical footage to the cloud for secure storage.

Originally priced at $199.99, the 4K A810S is now available for just $129.98 during Prime Day, making it a very smart choice for drivers.

Extraordinary Visual Experience: 4K T800 for full-scope vehicle protection

The 4K T800 introduces a new benchmark in dash cam innovation as the industry’s first 3-channel system with 4K Ultra HD front and rear recording, designed to deliver comprehensive visibility across front, rear, and interior perspectives. Equipped with dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors, it captures high-clarity footage with precise detail, ensuring reliable documentation from highway driving to parked surveillance scenarios.

The system integrates MaiColor Vivid+ Solution™ and 70mai Night Owl Vision™ technologies, helping maintain clarity of critical details across varying lighting conditions. For parking scenarios, the industry-first technology 70mai Lumi Vision™ enhances visibility, enabling continuous 24/7 monitoring even in near-total darkness. This provides drivers with an elevated sense of safety and dependable protection throughout every journey, allowing them to drive with greater peace of mind. Making premium protection more accessible than ever, the flagship 4K T800 is now available at a special promotional price of $284.97, down from $409.99, offering drivers a compelling opportunity to upgrade to advanced 3-channel protection.

360° Rotating Design: 4K Omni for modern drivers

As an upgraded version of the world’s first 360° dash cam with exclusive horizontal rotation functionality, the 70mai Dash Cam 4K Omni features an innovative, stylish design and is engineered to enhance driving safety through comprehensive, all-around intelligent protection. The 4K Omni boasts a supercapacitor-based power system for extreme temperature resistance and supports advanced driver assistance features such as lane departure alerts, forward collision warnings, and pedestrian detection through built-in GPS and ADAS functionality. Originally listed at $349.99, the 4K Omni is now available at a special Prime Day price of just $259.97, making it a timely opportunity to upgrade to 360° intelligent protection with advanced driving safety capabilities.

As Prime Day approaches, now is the ideal time to upgrade vehicle protection with greater convenience. Enjoy discounts of up to 47% on selected products from June 23 to June 26. Visit the Amazon for more details.

About 70mai

70mai is a global smart car electronics company, with a specialization in dashboard cameras. Founded in 2016, it has built a strong market presence worldwide, selling to 100+ countries and regions across Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. As an endorser for road safety, 70mai aims to provide not just tools, but companionship and peace of mind. With the vision to safeguard your every trip, the 70mai dash cams are designed to become reliable copilots that watch out for you while helping you become better drivers.

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