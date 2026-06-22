Printed Word Reviews Welcomes Journalist Jules Roscoe as News Reporter

Printed Word Reviews Featured in the Printed Word Reviews magazine Jules Roscoe Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews BookCAMP by Printed Word Reviews magazine

GLEN RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printed Word Reviews , a leading independent voice in literary criticism, cultural insight, and industry analysis, is thrilled to announce the addition of independent journalist Jules Roscoe to its editorial team as a news reporter for the summer.Roscoe brings experience in high-impact investigative reporting, digital media, and public-interest journalism. Known for coverage spanning technology, labor unions, AI developments, censorship, and political accountability, Roscoe’s residency is poised to expand and elevate Printed Word Reviews’ expanding investigative and industry news reporting.“We are incredibly excited to welcome Jules to the team this summer,” said Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews. “Jules has a track record of breaking stories and holding powerful entities accountable. As the intersection of literature, technology, and media continues to shift rapidly, Jules’s sharp reportorial eye and dedication to public-service journalism will be invaluable to our readership.”An independent journalist, Roscoe approaches journalism as an essential public service. Roscoe’s work has appeared in major publications, including WIRED, 404 Media, VICE News, HuffPost, and Matter News. From uncovering localized political spending to reporting on the deep-sea fishing industry’s fight for digital connectivity and AI-driven scams, Roscoe brings an eclectic, rigorous approach to modern news reporting.“Everyone deserves free, reliable access to information about the world around them so they can make their own informed decisions,” said Roscoe. “That’s how I approach all of my work. So I’m excited to join Printed Word Reviews and dig deeper into publishing, whether that’s to explore global shifts in the industry or uncover underreported angles in media and culture.”During the seasonal tenure, Roscoe will focus on generating breaking news and feature reporting that is shaping the written word today. Publishers, independent creators, and publicists are encouraged to reach out directly to Jules Roscoe at News@PrintedWordReviews.com.About Printed Word ReviewsPrinted Word Reviews, https://printedwordreviews.com/ , is a trusted international print and digital publication dedicated to insightful, comprehensive, and honest literary criticism. Cultivating a community of avid readers, authors, and industry professionals, the outlet covers a diverse array of genres, ranging from contemporary fiction and memoirs to historical non-fiction and poetry. With a steadfast commitment to elevating exceptional storytelling, Printed Word Reviews highlights both best-selling masterpieces and hidden indie gems, serving as a vital bridge between brilliant authors and passionate readers. Printed Word Reviews is published monthly and registered with the U.S. ISSN Center at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. with the ISSN 3067-011X.About Jules RoscoeJules Roscoe is an independent journalist covering how massive societal systems impact the everyday person. She has previously covered technology, science, and politics for various outlets around the U.S. A linguist by training, Jules has researched English, Bulgarian, Khmer, Latin, and Middle Welsh; she can fluently speak three languages and has reported in five. She cares about information accessibility and human connection. Outside of journalism, she works as a freelance nonfiction book editor, and if she’s not working, you can find her hiking in a national park or writing a short story.About BookCAMPBookCAMP is an annual event, https://www.pwrbookcamp.com/ , and five-times-yearly print magazine, https://www.printedwordreviews.com/bookcampmagazine (and published by Printed Word Reviews), dedicated to empowering independent authors, hybrid publishers, and independent presses. BookCAMP serves as a comprehensive business and marketing ecosystem that helps creators navigate the modern book market. Through editorial features and an intensive multi-day annual conference near New York City, BookCAMP bridges the gap between creative writing and operational success. It provides actionable education on full-service national and nontraditional distribution, AI-driven content and marketing, multi-platform adaptations, and strategic networking, equipping indie authors and publishers with the exact tools needed to scale their sales, reach brick-and-mortar shelves, and build sustainable publishing careers and businesses.

Printed Word Reviews July 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.