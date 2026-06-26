Lucky Women Leaders Join Forces with a Samurai Woman to Spread Kindness and Invite Luck at Philippines Loveliest 2026

Ms. Maru Go, Country Ambassador for the Japanese Gozen Project in the Philippines and Mrs. Takako Okada, , Co-Vice Chairperson and Owner of Okada Manila Philippines Loveliest 2026 candidates and Ms. Maru Go at Okada Manila

MANILA, MANILA, PHILIPPINES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MANILA, PHILIPPINES — June 3, 2026Inspired by the samurai heritage of Machiko Gozen , 13th Generation Samurai Woman and founder of the Japanese Gozen Project , an unexpected leadership message emerged at the Philippines Loveliest 2026 Held at the Okada Grand Ballroom in Manila, the event brought together women leaders, entrepreneurs, creators, and changemakers from across the Philippines. While beauty and achievement were celebrated, conversations increasingly focused on a different question: what qualities will define the next generation of leadership?The discussion is connected with the Gozen Kindness Campaign and its message, "Infuse Kindness. Invite Luck."Rooted in Japanese Bushidō values and inspired by generations of samurai women, the campaign promotes the idea that leadership is not measured only by visibility or success, but by the ability to create opportunities for others, build trust, and strengthen communities.Among those who connected with this vision was Ms. Maru Go, who incorporated Gozen Matcha into the event after learning about the campaign and its community initiatives.Her alignment with the project's mission led to her appointment as Country Ambassador for the Japanese Gozen Project in the Philippines, supporting future activities focused on kindness, cultural exchange, and women's leadership.For centuries, samurai culture viewed service, responsibility, and compassion not as signs of weakness but as sources of strength. As more women take leadership roles throughout Asia, these values are finding new relevance in business, communities, and society.The joining of Ms. Maru Go reflects a growing belief that influence alone is no longer enough. The leaders who create the greatest impact may be those who help others grow alongside them.In that sense, the most memorable message to emerge from the Philippines Loveliest 2026 was not about beauty.It was about the power of kindness to lead.Project LeadersMaru Go - +63 917 794 3424Rosalie Quitain - +971554493472

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.