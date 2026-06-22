Meet Experro at Online Retailer 2026, ICC Sydney Experro team representatives at Online Retailer 2026

Experro is exhibiting at Online Retailer Sydney 2026. Discover Gen AI search, recommendations, and merchandising assistant demo live at Stand #A111.

At the Online Retailer event in Sydney, we're showing teams how Experro's AI do the heavy lifting for the shopper and the merchant. This way, the brands can grow revenue without growing workload.” — Melaney King

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experro, the AI-powered eCommerce product discovery and personalization platform, will exhibit at the Online Retailer Conference & Expo 2026, Australia's largest eCommerce conference, on 22–23 July at ICC (International Convention & Exhibition Centre ) Sydney.At Stand #A111, the Experro team will demonstrate how perfect product discovery converts shopper context, intent, and behavior into high-converting experiences; orchestrated end to end that work for both shoppers and merchants.As one of the most influential eCommerce events in Australia, Online Retailer 2026 draws strong retail leadership from across the retail and digital commerce landscape.Experro joins the 2026 expo to show retailers what modern automated Gen AI eCommerce operations look like. The one that replaces rule-heavy, manually tuned merchandising with AI agents that understand each shopper and act on every signal in real time.What Retailers Will See at ‘Stand #A111’At the booth, Experro will run live demonstrations across its full discovery suite.Demos will cover solutions from both the aspects:For Shoppers: Gen AI Search – understands natural language and intent.Skara – a conversational sales agent that guides buyers in real time.AI Recommendations & Outfitting – suggests and styles complete looks.Guided B2B Procurement – streamlines bulk and business purchasing.For Merchants:Merchant Assistant – an autonomous helper for day-to-day operations.Merchandising Intelligence – data-driven product and catalog decisions.AI Product Enrichment – auto-generates and improves product content.AI Bundling – assembles high-converting product bundles.Not only demos, but Experro will also bring customer results and success stories to the floor. For instance, the grand jewelry retailer Diamonds Direct saw a 42% revenue growth in less than a year after deploying Experro.The through-line is simple: every capability is orchestrated by AI agents, so merchandising decisions that once took teams of analysts now happen automatically, at scale, for each individual shopper.Plan Your Visit ASAPRetailers at Online Retailer Expo Sydney 2026 can pre-book a meeting with the Experro team . Or just drop by Stand #A111 to meet us during the event in person.

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