Cheerful Music Appears at the 10th Anniversary of The AI Summit London Cheerful Music Appears at the 10th Anniversary of The AI Summit London Snow Jiang, founder and CEO of acclaimed record label Cheerful Music

Cheerful Music showcased its human-first AI music strategy as virtual artist IPs attracted strong attention at The AI Summit London.

AI expands creative opportunity, but human creativity remains the driving force behind great music. Audiences connect with emotional resonance, cultural relevance, stories, and identity.” — A&R Manager at Cheerful Music, Sergio Veloz

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI Summit London, one of the world's most influential events at the intersection of technology and creativity, celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. At this landmark gathering, Snow Jiang, Founder and CEO of acclaimed record label Cheerful Music, together with UK office A&R Manager Sergio Veloz and hit producer He Zhu, joined a panel discussion exploring the topic: "Can AI Make Human Music More Valuable?".The session explored how AI is reshaping the music industry and why human creativity, emotion, and cultural understanding are becoming more valuable than ever. Cheerful Music's panelists shared how AI can improve efficiency while artists remain the key to meaningful audience connections and cultural impact.As the visionary Founder and CEO of Cheerful Music, Snow Jiang balances her roles as a professional singer-songwriter and the central figure of a celebrated Harvard Business School case study. This academic recognition led to multiple invitations to the institution, where she engaged with students from over 80 nations to share the strategic evolution and hit-making logic of Cheerful Music. Over the past year, Snow Jiang has shared her expertise at leading global events, including Harvard Business School, Amsterdam Dance Event, The Great Escape, and most recently at SXSW.A&R Manager at Cheerful Music, Sergio Veloz, shared, “At Cheerful Music, we see AI as a tool that expands creative opportunity rather than replaces artistic value. As technology lowers the barriers to music production, the conversation is shifting from who can create to who can truly connect. Music in the AI era is not competing on volume alone but on emotional resonance, cultural relevance and audience understanding. Human creativity remains the driving force behind great music because people connect with stories, experiences and identity.”Rain Couldn't Stop the Excitement: Virtual Artist Lynn (灵玥) Captivates the AudienceDespite the rainy London weather, the enthusiasm surrounding the fusion of technology and music remained stronger than ever. During Cheerful Music's presentation, promotional videos featuring its AI virtual artist Lynn (灵玥) attracted significant attention from attendees. The combination of cutting-edge AI technology and creative storytelling drew crowds to the session.When Lynn's image appeared on the main screen, the audience immediately took photos and searched for her on Instagram . The response highlighted the overseas market’s strong interest in and recognition of Cheerful Music’s exploration of AI-driven digital initiatives.AI Voices Meet Human Songwriting: How Did "RED" Reach 210 Million Views?During the session, Cheerful Music highlighted one of the key challenges emerging in the AI era: an explosion of content production often accompanied by declining creative quality. The company presented its philosophy of “combining technology with human taste” as a solution.As the first major cross-generational success of Cheerful Music's AI Artist Program, virtual artist Lynn (灵玥) has established a complete commercial model. The project combines carefully selected AI-trained vocals with songs written entirely by human songwriters, ensuring emotional depth and artistic authenticity.Following its release, Lynn's hit song "RED" generated over 210 million views on short-form video platforms and charted on multiple influential music rankings.Looking ahead, Cheerful Music plans to introduce additional virtual artist IPs, including the mysterious and fashion-forward YAN (炎昭) and the healing, family-friendly character PeanutsJack (花生杰克), further expanding its virtual artist ecosystem.Cross-Industry Perspectives Perspectives Beyond MusicOne particularly notable aspect of the session was that most of the audience questions came from attendees outside the music industry.These cross-industry perspectives brought fresh insights into the discussion surrounding AI and music, while also providing valuable inspiration for Cheerful Music's future global expansion in the AI sector.Follow Cheerful Music:Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/cheerfulmusic_uk/ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@cheerfulmusicuk

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