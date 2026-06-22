Journey Announces Partnership with Dialpad to Bring PCI-Compliant Payments to AI Agents

Available now, Journey enables secure payments and regulated workflows across Dialpad AI Agents, contact center, and phone

Journey delivers one of the fastest paths to value for bringing secure, PCI-compliant transactions into AI-led customer experiences. ” — Jared Dennison, AVP, AI Ecosystem and Marketplace at Dialpad

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journey.ai , the Zero Knowledge transaction layer for contact centers and agentic AI, today announced a partnership with Dialpad to make Journey’s secure payment and customer workflow applications available to Dialpad customers through Dialpad’s App Marketplace and partner ecosystem.Announced on the opening day of Customer Contact Week Las Vegas, the partnership brings Journey’s PCI-compliant payment capabilities to Dialpad AI Agents, along with secure workflows for human agents across Dialpad’s contact center and phone products. The integrations allow organizations to collect payments, authenticate callers, capture eForms and eSignatures, and complete regulated customer interactions without exposing sensitive customer data to agents, recordings, or AI systems.With Journey, Dialpad AI Agents can initiate a payment during a live customer interaction and guide the customer through a secure completion flow. The customer enters payment details privately through a Journey-powered experience, while the AI agent receives only the structured result needed to continue the workflow. This helps organizations support PCI DSS-compliant payment experiences while keeping Dialpad’s AI, contact center, phone, and recording environments outside the cardholder-data path.Journey’s approach is designed to avoid the complexity of traditional phone-payment models that depend on call transfers, IVR detours, telephony-layer workarounds, SBC routing, or call-path appliances. Instead, Journey uses API-first and Model Context Protocol (MCP)-based integrations so Dialpad AI and Human Agents can invoke secure Journey workflows as tools. AI orchestrates the experience; Journey runs the sensitive customer-side step; business systems receive the required data; and the AI receives confirmation, status, and next-step context.“Dialpad is moving customer communications from AI assistance to AI action,” said Alex Shockley, President of Journey. “That shift only works if AI agents can safely complete the moments that matter. Journey gives Dialpad customers an available-now path for AI agents and human agents to take payments and complete regulated workflows while keeping sensitive data out of the conversation and out of the AI data path.”The partnership gives Dialpad customers a practical path to more complete self-service and higher-value automation. AI agents can resolve transactions that previously required escalation. Human agents can stay with the customer without manually handling regulated information. Customers get a simple, private experience that works in the moment, while enterprises gain a cleaner architecture for compliance, automation, and customer experience.“Customers are asking AI agents to do more than answer questions. They want them to complete real work,” said Jared Dennison, AVP, AI Ecosystem and Marketplace at Dialpad. “Journey delivers one of the fastest paths to value for bringing secure, PCI-compliant transactions into AI-led customer experiences. Together, Dialpad and Journey help enterprises automate more of the customer journey while maintaining the trust, security, and compliance those moments require.”About Journey.aiJourney.ai is the Zero Knowledgetransaction layer for contact centers and agentic AI. Journey helps organizations complete payments, authenticate customers, collect regulated data, capture signatures, and orchestrate secure workflows without bringing agents, contact center platforms, recordings, or AI systems into the sensitive data flow. Built on the patented Zero Knowledge Network, Journey enables human and AI agents to do more while seeing less.About DialpadDialpad is the AI-native, agentic customer communications platform helping organizations transform customer experience across contact center, phone, sales, and AI-led interactions. Dialpad brings AI agents, human agents, and business communications together in one platform so enterprises can automate work, improve service, and resolve customer needs across voice and digital channels.

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