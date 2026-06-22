Lu Heng is the CEO of LARUS Limited and founder of the LARUS Foundation.

SINGAPORE, SG, SINGAPORE, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing decentralization and strengthening the foundations of global connectivityAs digital infrastructure becomes increasingly critical to economic growth, innovation, and global communication, discussions surrounding the future of Internet governance continue to gain momentum. Through his research, publications, and industry engagement, Lu Heng is contributing to these conversations by promoting a vision centered on open, resilient, and decentralized digital infrastructure.The modern Internet relies on a complex ecosystem of technical coordination, governance frameworks, and shared resources that enable billions of people and organizations to connect and communicate. While these systems often operate behind the scenes, they play a vital role in maintaining the stability and reliability of global connectivity.Lu Heng's work focuses on the relationship between Internet infrastructure, IP address markets, and governance systems that support the Internet's continued growth. His research examines how governance models can evolve to address emerging challenges while preserving the collaborative principles that have historically enabled innovation and interoperability across borders.A central theme throughout his work is the importance of decentralization. Open and distributed approaches to Internet governance can help strengthen resilience, encourage innovation, and reduce the risks associated with excessive concentration of authority. As digital networks continue to expand and support more aspects of daily life, resilient infrastructure and transparent governance mechanisms are becoming increasingly important.The growing demand for cloud services, artificial intelligence, digital commerce, and global communications has increased attention on the systems that underpin the Internet. Understanding how these systems operate—and how they can be strengthened for the future—has become a priority for policymakers, businesses, and technology leaders alike.Supporting this effort is ** Lu Heng Notes **, a collection of essays, research, and commentary dedicated to explaining the often-overlooked systems that power the Internet. Covering topics such as Internet governance, IP address markets, Internet number resources, network identity, and digital infrastructure, the publication aims to make complex technical and policy issues more accessible to business leaders, policymakers, engineers, investors, and the broader public.Through Lu Heng Notes, readers gain insight into how governance decisions, infrastructure policies, and resource management frameworks influence global connectivity. The platform serves as a bridge between technical Internet coordination and the real-world economic, strategic, and societal implications of digital infrastructure.Through ongoing analysis and public education, Lu Heng seeks to foster informed discussions about Internet governance, digital infrastructure, and the policies that shape the future of global connectivity. His vision emphasizes collaboration, accountability, and long-term sustainability as essential elements of a healthy and globally connected Internet.As the digital landscape continues to evolve, maintaining an open and resilient Internet will remain fundamental to supporting innovation, economic development, and technological progress around the world. By encouraging greater awareness of the systems that underpin the Internet, Lu Heng hopes to contribute to a future where digital infrastructure remains accessible, reliable, and capable of supporting the next generation of global innovation.For more information, visit heng.lu and explore Lu Heng Notes for ongoing research and commentary on Internet governance and digital infrastructure.About Lu HengLu Heng is the CEO of LARUS Limited and founder of the LARUS Foundation . He works at the intersection of Internet infrastructure, IP address markets, and global Internet governance, drawing on direct involvement across all five Regional Internet Registries (RIRs). Through his research, publications, and industry engagement, Lu Heng advocates for decentralized Internet governance and the development of open, resilient digital infrastructure that supports a globally connected future. His work is published through Lu Heng Notes, a platform dedicated to advancing understanding of the policies, systems, and institutions that shape the Internet.

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