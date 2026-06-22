Florida Coastal University Launches Online Degrees in Business, Computer Science & Education for Global Learners

Alex Ezat Parnia, President and CEO at Florida Coastal University Florida Coastal University Logo

A fully online, U.S.-licensed university now enrolling students globally — with career-aligned degrees backed by Cisco, IBM, CompTIA & Microsoft.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Coastal University provisionally licensed by Florida's Commission for Independent Education opens enrolment globally with career-aligned degrees in Business, Computer Science, and Education Leadership, built for professionals and international students who cannot access higher education on traditional terms.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 2026 Across South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, millions of qualified, motivated learners are locked out of U.S. higher education not by lack of ability, but by cost, geography, and rigid academic structures that were never designed for them. Florida Coastal University (FCU) was built to change that.

FCU has officially launched as a fully online, U.S.-licensed institution, receiving provisional approval from the Florida Commission for Independent Education (CIE). The university is now enrolling students worldwide across Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral programmes in Business Administration, Computer Science, and Education Leadership three of the highest-demand fields in the global jobs economy.

The launch arrives as international demand for U.S.-standard credentials reaches record levels, even as access remains structurally constrained. For working professionals managing careers and families, and for international students deterred by visa complexity and relocation costs, FCU's model offers an alternative built around their reality not an exception to it.

“We built Florida Coastal University because the world doesn't have a shortage of ambitious learners. It has a shortage of institutions willing to meet them where they are. FCU exists to close that gap with U.S.-standard education that is genuinely accessible, wherever you are in the world.” Alex Ezat Parnia, President and CEO at Florida Coastal University

Programmes Built Around High-Demand Fields

FCU's academic portfolio has been designed with a singular focus: preparing graduates for the roles that employers are actively hiring for, right now.

In Business Administration, FCU offers BSBA, MBA, and DBA programmes across Finance, Marketing, Management, and Information Technology structured for practical leadership application from day one. In Computer Science, specialisations in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Data Science, and the Internet of Things address fields where the global talent shortage is both acute and well-documented. The Education Leadership track available at Master's (M.Ed.) and Doctoral (Ed.D.) levels serves a growing international need for qualified academic administrators and policy leaders.

All programmes are structured on a U.S. credit system, ensuring compatibility with global credit transfer frameworks and articulation agreements with partner institutions worldwide.

Industry Partnerships That Validate the Curriculum

FCU's programmes are developed in collaboration with Cisco Networking Academy, IBM Partner Plus, CompTIA, and Microsoft ensuring that graduates hold credentials backed by the institutions that define global technology and business standards. For international learners whose qualifications face additional scrutiny in global job markets, this industry alignment carries measurable weight.

“In markets where every credential is examined closely, the question isn't just where you studied it's what your degree is built on. FCU's curriculum is co-developed with Cisco, IBM, CompTIA, and Microsoft. That's the answer we give employers.”Alex Ezat Parnia, President and CEO at Florida Coastal University

Designed for International Learners Structurally, Not Just Rhetorically

Three intake windows per year September, January, and May give students the flexibility to begin when they are ready. Full-time and part-time modes allow simultaneous employment and study. A 24/7 learner helpdesk eliminates the time-zone disadvantage that has long made U.S. online programmes impractical for students in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

On affordability, FCU has engineered its fee structure around accessibility: merit-based scholarships, flexible payment plans, and group discounts for corporate, educator, and veteran communities ensure that tuition is not the reason a motivated learner walks away.

Learner Support From Enrolment to Employment

FCU's learner services infrastructure is built to ensure students complete what they start and land where they intend to:

•1:1 Academic Advising with personalised study roadmaps

•Career Development Centre with industry mentorship

•Virtual Library Access for research and academic resources

•Mental Health and Wellness support

•Global Learner Support team for international student needs

•24/7 Learner Helpdesk

Institutional and Corporate Partnerships

FCU is actively building a network of university and corporate partners, offering articulation agreements, credit transfer pathways, and structured in/out programme models. Institutions seeking to extend U.S.-standard postgraduate pathways to their student populations, and organisations building workforce development pipelines, can engage FCU through its formal partnership framework.

About Florida Coastal University

Florida Coastal University (FCU) is a fully online higher education institution provisionally licensed by the Florida Commission for Independent Education (CIE). Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FCU offers undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programmes in Business Administration, Computer Science, and Education Leadership to students across the globe. Intake windows are September, January, and May, with full-time and part-time options available. FCU's academic partners include Cisco Networking Academy, IBM Partner Plus, CompTIA, and Microsoft.

Website: www.floridacoastaluniversity.com

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Flexibility isn't a feature at FCU it's the philosophy. Study 100% online, at your pace, without putting life on hold. #FCU #OnlineEducation

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