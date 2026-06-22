JSAUX Announces Amazon Prime Day Promotion for Nintendo Switch 2 and Handheld Gaming Accessories

The June 23-26 promotion includes accessories for Nintendo Switch 2, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Meta Quest 3 and other gaming devices

HONG KONG, CHINA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JSAUX today announced its Amazon Prime Day gaming accessory deals , with limited-time offers available from June 23 through June 26. The sale gives handheld and VR players a chance to refresh their setups at lower prices, with select products available for up to 40% off.Featured offers are grouped by platform below. Products listed as additional offers are also part of the promotion and can be found through JSAUX’s Amazon store during the sale.For Switch 2 OwnersJSAUX’s Switch 2 selection includes several newer additions to its gaming accessory lineup, covering protection, grip support and dock-related use cases.JSAUX Extender Cable with Stand for Switch 2 Dock: was $19.99, now $13.99JSAUX Switch 2 Charging Grip: was $17.99, now $14.24JSAUX Split EveryDay Case for Switch 2 - Full Protection: was $29.99, now $22.99JSAUX Split EveryDay Case for Switch 2 - Travel Mode: was $34.99, now $27.99JSAUX 2-Pack Screen Protector for Switch 2: was $15.99, now $12.34Additional Switch 2 offers include the Split Protective Case, ModCase, Thumb Grips and Controller Carry Case.For Steam Deck UsersSteam Deck remains one of JSAUX’s core accessory ecosystems. This year’s Prime Day selection includes products for portable play, larger-screen setups, protection and charging.JSAUX 5-in-1 Docking Station for Steam Deck OLED: was $29.99, now $21.99JSAUX 6-in-1 Docking Station for Steam Deck OLED: was $39.99, now $29.99JSAUX Cooling Fan for Steam Deck: was $39.99, now $29.99JSAUX 2-Pack Anti-Glare Screen Protector for Steam Deck: was $14.99, now $11.99JSAUX 45W USB-C Charger for Steam Deck / OLED: was $19.99, now $15.99Additional Steam Deck offers include the OLED Screen Protector, 180° USB-C Adapter and ModCase.For ROG Ally Series UsersJSAUX’s Prime Day selection includes dock and protection products for the ROG Ally family, with select products also designed for newer ROG Xbox Ally models.JSAUX USB-C 6-in-1 Docking Station for ROG Xbox Ally: was $39.99, now $29.99JSAUX ModCase Compatible with ROG Ally X: was $29.99, now $22.94JSAUX USB-C 4-in-1 Docking Station: was $19.99, now $15.99JSAUX Carrying Case for ROG Xbox Ally / ROG Xbox Ally X (2025): was $29.99, now $23.99Additional ROG Ally offers include the 6-in-1 Docking Station and ModCase.For VR and Travel SetupsThe promotion also includes products for VR users and handheld gaming storage.JSAUX 10000mAh Battery Pack for Meta Quest 3 with Infrared Function: was $39.99, now $23.99JSAUX 10000mAh Battery Pack for Meta Quest 3: was $39.99, now $31.99JSAUX Carrying Case for Lenovo Legion Go / Go S / Go 2: was $30.99, now $26.34The featured and additional products above represent JSAUX’s Prime Day gaming accessory lineup. Customers can visit JSAUX’s Amazon store from June 23 to June 26 to view participating products and current prices.ABOUT JSAUXJSAUX Gaming is the premium gaming-focused division of JSAUX, created to serve the growing community of handheld gamers worldwide. Since launching in 2016, the brand has become a category leader in accessories for popular devices like the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck and ROG Ally. Known for products that combine thoughtful design with everyday functionality, from modular protective cases to high-performance dock solutions, JSAUX Gaming continues to set the standard for innovation in handheld gaming gear.In 2022, JSAUX Gaming rose to prominence as the go-to brand for Steam Deck accessories, and has since expanded its ecosystem to include the Switch 2, delivering modular solutions like the ModCase Ultimate Kit that redefine customization, protection and performance. Backed by JSAUX’s legacy of quality and global reach, JSAUX Gaming now serves over 30 million users in more than 100 countries, with a mission to elevate every gaming moment through gear built for real-world use.

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