Internet Of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Size To Reach $173.11 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 16.7%

The Business Research Company's IoT Managed Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Internet Of Things (IoT) Managed Services market to surpass $173 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Managed Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $578 billion by 2030, with Internet Of Things (IoT) Managed Services to represent around 30% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Internet Of Things (IoT) Managed Services market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Internet Of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the internet of things (IoT) managed services market in 2030, valued at $68 billion. The market is expected to grow from $28 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The rapid growth can be attributed to expanding deployment of connected devices across industrial and commercial sectors, increasing adoption of smart manufacturing and industrial automation systems, rising investments in telecom and edge computing infrastructure, growing demand for remote device monitoring and predictive maintenance services, supportive government initiatives promoting digital connectivity and smart infrastructure development, and rapid digitalization across countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Internet Of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the internet of things (IoT) managed services market in 2030, valued at $37 billion. The market is expected to grow from $20 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing enterprise adoption of connected asset management solutions, rising demand for managed network security and device lifecycle services, strong presence of cloud and internet of things (IoT) platform providers, growing integration of IoT technologies across healthcare, logistics, energy, and smart building applications, increasing investments in real-time analytics and connected infrastructure, and continuous advancements in managed connectivity and device orchestration capabilities across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Internet Of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market In 2030?

The internet of things (IoT) managed services market is segmented by service type into infrastructure management services, security management services, network management services, data management services, and device management services. The infrastructure management services market will be the largest segment of the internet of things (IoT) managed services market segmented by service type, accounting for 37% or $64 billion of the total in 2030. The infrastructure management services market will be supported by the increasing deployment of scalable IoT infrastructure across enterprises, rising demand for centralized monitoring and operational management platforms, growing adoption of hybrid cloud and edge-enabled architectures, expansion of connected ecosystems across industrial and commercial environments, increasing need for uninterrupted connectivity and system uptime, and advancements in automation tools for infrastructure performance optimization and resource management.

The internet of things (IoT) managed services market is segmented by end-users into automotive and transport, information technology and telecom, healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, and other end-users.

The internet of things (IoT) managed services market is segmented by organization size into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Internet Of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the internet of things (IoT) managed services market leading up to 2030 is 17%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Internet Of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global internet of things (IoT) managed services market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate adoption of IoT technologies across industrial and enterprise applications, strengthen demand for cost-efficient and operationally optimized managed service solutions, and increase deployment of end-to-end IoT management platforms supporting connectivity, analytics, device monitoring, and system integration.

Rising Adoption of IoT Across Industries - The rising adoption of IoT across industries is expected to become a key growth driver for the internet of things (IoT) managed services market by 2030. The rapid deployment of IoT across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and smart cities is a major growth driver. Organizations are increasingly integrating connected devices to enhance automation and data-driven decision-making. This creates complexity in managing devices, networks, and data flows, driving demand for managed services. IoT managed services simplify deployment, monitoring, and maintenance. As IoT ecosystems expand, enterprises rely more on specialized service providers. As a result, the rising adoption of IoT across industries is anticipated to contribute to 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Need for Cost Efficiency and Operational Optimization - The growing need for cost efficiency and operational optimization is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the internet of things (IoT) managed services market by 2030. Businesses are focusing on reducing operational costs while improving efficiency, which drives adoption of IoT managed services. These services eliminate the need for in-house infrastructure and skilled personnel. Providers offer scalable and subscription-based models, making them cost-effective for enterprises. They also improve asset utilization, predictive maintenance, and downtime reduction. This leads to higher productivity and better ROI. Consequently, the growing need for cost efficiency and operational optimization is projected to contribute to around 1.8% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Demand for End-to-End IoT Solutions - The increasing demand for end-to-end IoT solutions is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the internet of things (IoT) managed services market by 2030. Organizations prefer integrated solutions that cover device management, connectivity, analytics, and security. IoT managed service providers offer comprehensive, end-to-end services, reducing complexity for enterprises. This holistic approach ensures seamless system integration and faster deployment. It also helps businesses focus on core competencies rather than technical management. The demand for unified platforms is rising with digital transformation initiatives. Therefore, the increasing demand for end-to-end IoT solutions is projected to contribute to approximately 1.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Internet Of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the infrastructure management services market, the security management services market, the network management services market, the data management services market, and the device management services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $92 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing complexity of connected device ecosystems, rising demand for proactive monitoring and remote administration capabilities, growing need for scalable managed platforms across multi-site operations, expanding use of real-time data processing and analytics solutions, increasing focus on service reliability and operational continuity, and continuous advancements in intelligent automation and managed connectivity technologies. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on optimizing connected operations, improving system efficiency, and enabling seamless device-to-network integration, fuelling transformative growth within the broader IoT services industry.

The infrastructure management services market is projected to grow by $35 billion, the security management services market by $21 billion, the network management services market by $9 billion, the data management services market by $20 billion, and the device management services market by $7 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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