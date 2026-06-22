Physiotherapy Services Market Competitive Landscape Analyzed Across Leading Global Companies

Physiotherapy Services Market Report 2026_Segments Physiotherapy Services Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Physiotherapy Services Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Physiotherapy Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Physiotherapy Services market to surpass $74 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Hospitals market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $4,896 billion by 2030, with Physiotherapy Services to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $11,335 billion by 2030, the Physiotherapy Services market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Physiotherapy Services Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the physiotherapy services market in 2030, valued at $26 billion. The market is expected to grow from $20 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal and chronic pain disorders, increasing aging population requiring rehabilitation and mobility support, growing awareness regarding preventive healthcare and physical wellness, expanding insurance coverage for physiotherapy treatments, and the increasing adoption of advanced rehabilitation technologies and personalized therapy programs across healthcare facilities in the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Physiotherapy Services Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the physiotherapy services market in 2030, valued at $25 billion. The market is expected to grow from $18 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing incidence of sports injuries and orthopedic conditions, rising demand for post-surgical rehabilitation services, growing integration of digital physiotherapy and tele-rehabilitation platforms, expanding healthcare expenditure on non-invasive pain management solutions, and continuous investments by healthcare providers in specialized rehabilitation centers and patient-focused therapy services.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Physiotherapy Services Market In 2030?

The physiotherapy services market is segmented by type into hydrotherapy, electric stimulation, ultrasound, heat therapy, therapeutic exercise, and continuous passive motion (CPM). The therapeutic exercise market will be the largest segment of the physiotherapy services market segmented by type, accounting for 31% or $23 billion of the total in 2030. The therapeutic exercise market will be supported by the increasing preference for non-pharmacological treatment approaches, rising adoption of exercise-based rehabilitation programs for chronic and acute conditions, growing emphasis on improving patient mobility and functional independence, expanding utilization of personalized therapy regimens in rehabilitation centers, and continuous advancements in exercise monitoring technologies and guided physiotherapy solutions to improve treatment outcomes.

The physiotherapy services market is segmented by application into cardiovascular and pulmonary, geriatric, integumentary, neurological, orthopedic, palliative care, pediatric, women's health, and other applications.

The physiotherapy services market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, private practices, outpatient clinics, sports and fitness facility centers, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Physiotherapy Services Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the physiotherapy services market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Physiotherapy Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global physiotherapy services market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase demand for rehabilitation services due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries, strengthen adoption of non-invasive and drug-free treatment approaches, and expand healthcare infrastructure and specialized rehabilitation services across hospitals, clinics, and community healthcare settings.

Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases And Injuries - The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries is expected to become a key growth driver for the physiotherapy services market by 2030. Increasing cases of arthritis, osteoporosis, spinal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and sports-related injuries are generating strong demand for rehabilitation and mobility restoration services. Physiotherapy is increasingly being adopted to improve physical function, reduce pain, and support long-term recovery for patients with chronic health conditions. Aging populations and sedentary lifestyles are further contributing to the growing patient pool requiring continuous therapeutic care. This growing burden of chronic illnesses and physical injuries is strengthening demand for advanced physiotherapy treatment programs worldwide. As a result, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Growing Awareness Of Non-Invasive Treatment Options - The growing awareness of non-invasive treatment options is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the physiotherapy services market by 2030. Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly preferring non-surgical and drug-free treatment approaches for pain management, mobility improvement, and rehabilitation support. Physiotherapy services offer cost-effective and low-risk alternatives for treating musculoskeletal disorders, neurological conditions, and post-operative recovery challenges. The increasing focus on preventive healthcare and holistic wellness is further encouraging the adoption of physical therapy solutions across different age groups. Consequently, the growing awareness of non-invasive treatment options is projected to contribute around 1.8% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Healthcare Infrastructure And Rehabilitation Services - The expansion of healthcare infrastructure and rehabilitation services is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the physiotherapy services market by 2030. Governments and private healthcare providers are increasingly investing in rehabilitation centers, outpatient therapy clinics, and specialized physiotherapy departments to improve access to recovery and mobility care services. The growing availability of advanced therapy equipment and trained rehabilitation professionals is supporting broader adoption of physiotherapy treatments across hospitals and community healthcare settings. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure and expanding insurance support for rehabilitation therapies are accelerating patient access to physiotherapy care. Therefore, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and rehabilitation services is projected to contribute approximately 1.3% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Physiotherapy Services Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the hydrotherapy market, the electric stimulation market, the ultrasound market, the heat therapy market, the therapeutic exercise market, and the continuous passive motion (CPM) market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $20 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for personalized rehabilitation therapies, increasing adoption of technologically advanced physiotherapy equipment, growing focus on improving patient mobility and functional recovery, expanding use of rehabilitation programs for chronic pain and post-surgical care, and continuous integration of patient-centered therapy approaches across healthcare facilities. This momentum reflects the healthcare industry’s focus on enhancing recovery outcomes, improving quality of life, and expanding access to non-invasive therapeutic solutions, accelerating growth across the global physiotherapy services ecosystem.

The hydrotherapy market is projected to grow by $4 billion, the electric stimulation market by $3 billion, the ultrasound market by $3 billion, the heat therapy market by $2 billion, the therapeutic exercise market by $7 billion, and the continuous passive motion (CPM) market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

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• Updated graphics and tables

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