Arc Residence by Caroline Andrusko Wins Silver in A' Design Award

Arc Residence

A' Design Award Recognizes Arc Residence, a Contemporary Brazilian House in Curitiba, with Silver Honor

COMO, CO, TURKEY, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Arc Residence by Caroline Andrusko as a Silver winner in the Architecture , Building and Structure Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious design recognitions, and it stands as a highly respected accolade within the architecture industry. The Silver A' Design Award acknowledges works that demonstrate excellence and innovation through a rigorous, criteria-based evaluation. Arc Residence, a contemporary house located in Curitiba, Brazil, was selected for its thoughtful response to environmental constraints and its refined spatial composition. This recognition positions the project among notable contributions to contemporary architectural practice.The recognition of Arc Residence holds relevance for the architecture industry and for clients seeking responsive, sustainable living environments. The project reflects current priorities such as passive comfort, daylighting, and solar efficiency, aligning with industry movements toward environmentally conscious design. By integrating preservation areas and topography as active design drivers rather than obstacles, the work demonstrates a practical methodology that other practitioners may consider. The use of natural materials and movable shading systems offers tangible benefits for user comfort and durability. For stakeholders, the project illustrates how regulatory and ecological limitations can shape meaningful architectural solutions.Arc Residence is defined by a dynamic system of articulated planes that structure space, light, and movement across a steep site. The design creates fluid indoor outdoor continuity and layered living levels, responding to the natural topography. Movable muxarabis, exposed concrete slats, and Nuvolato marble establish a distinct material identity rooted in Brazilian modernism and vernacular shading traditions. Carefully selected materials, including Michelangelo Calacatta marble and Portinari porcelain, were sourced through collaborative research that emphasized local production and durability. Integrated landscape and solar based systems ensure ongoing comfort and sustainability throughout the home.The Silver A' Design Award recognition may inform future directions within Caroline Andrusko's practice, reinforcing a commitment to environmentally responsive and contextually grounded architecture. The acknowledgment serves as encouragement for continued exploration of material research and passive design strategies. By demonstrating how site constraints can drive creative outcomes, the project may inspire further work that balances form, function, and ecological responsibility. This recognition supports ongoing efforts toward thoughtful innovation in residential architecture.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Caroline AndruskoCaroline Andrusko holds a Master's degree in Management and a degree in Architecture and Urbanism from the Pontifical Catholic University of Parana (PUC/PR), and has traced an authorial path over nearly twenty years of practice. Her portfolio comprises more than 80,000 square meters designed across houses, apartments, corporate environments, stores, restaurants, and architecture exhibitions. With a focus on people, she specializes in meeting the desires of each client in a personalized way, with projects executed in Brazil and abroad. Continuous contact with global trends through fairs, travel, and research, combined with strategic planning, informs her approach to balancing form and function, harmony and practicality, comfort and belonging. This dedication translates into timeless spaces and results centered on well-being and client satisfaction.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation through a rigorous evaluation process. Within the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, and material selection. Additional considerations encompass technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, economic viability, user comfort, energy efficiency, and the use of natural light. The recognition also values spatial harmony, safety measures, accessibility, resilience to weather, and integration with surroundings. Silver A' Design Award recipients are acknowledged for their professional skill and their contribution to advancing standards within the field of design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a highly regarded competition that welcomes a wide range of participants, including architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and established brands across the architecture and design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers against pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design. Organized across all industries and open to entries from all countries, the A' Design Award has been running since 2008 and is now in its 18th year. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://worldarchitectureaward.com

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