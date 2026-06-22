CYPRO Appoints Veteran Cybersecurity Executive Troy Wilkinson as Chief Executive Officer

CYPRO appoints Troy Wilkinson as CEO to scale growth, deepen strategic partnerships, and launch its cybersecurity Innovation Lab.

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYPRO today announced the appointment of Troy Wilkinson as Chief Executive Officer, marking the next phase of growth for the cybersecurity solutions provider as it expands its national footprint, strengthens strategic partnerships, and launches new initiatives focused on cybersecurity innovation.

Since its founding, CYPRO has secured millions of dollars in contracted business through a combination of trusted customer relationships, deep cybersecurity expertise, and strong partnerships across the technology ecosystem. The company has built a reputation for helping organizations identify, evaluate, and deploy solutions that address rapidly evolving security challenges while maintaining a customer-first approach to security outcomes. As CEO, Wilkinson will lead CYPRO’s growth strategy while building new programs designed to connect enterprise security leaders, innovative startups, and the investment community.

“CYPRO has already built an impressive foundation,” said Wilkinson. “The team has established meaningful relationships throughout the cybersecurity community and created a business that customers trust. My focus is to build on that success, accelerate growth, and create new pathways for innovation.”

One of Wilkinson’s first strategic initiatives will be the creation of the CYPRO Innovation Lab, a program designed to help emerging cybersecurity companies validate new technologies with security practitioners and buyers facing real-world challenges.

The Innovation Lab will utilize a proprietary proving ground methodology that connects startups with enterprise customers, creates direct feedback loops with cybersecurity leaders, and provides venture capital investors with valuable market intelligence regarding emerging technologies and unmet security needs.

“The pace of cybersecurity change continues to accelerate,” Wilkinson said. “Many of today’s challenges did not exist a year ago. Solving those problems often requires new approaches and new technologies. CYPRO will become a place where innovation is tested, validated, refined, and brought to market. We have a unique opportunity to connect security practitioners, founders, and investors in a way that accelerates innovation, improves security outcomes, and creates stronger alignment between practitioners, founders, and investors.”

Wilkinson brings more than two decades of cybersecurity leadership experience, including executive leadership roles at Fortune 500 organizations, serving as a Global Chief Information Security Officer, cybersecurity entrepreneur, board member, venture advisor, and internationally recognized speaker. Throughout his career, he has helped organizations navigate emerging cyber threats while advising some of the cybersecurity industry’s most innovative companies.

“From our very first conversations with Troy, it was clear that he was uniquely qualified to help lead CYPRO into its next chapter,” said Tyler Noble, Co-Founder of CYPRO. “His experience as a CISO, entrepreneur, trusted advisor, and industry leader brings a level of strategic leadership that is rarely available to a company at our stage of growth. Just as important, Troy shares our commitment to customer success, integrity, innovation, and building a culture where talented people can do their best work. As CYPRO continues to grow, we believe Troy’s leadership will help us scale our business, strengthen our relationships across the cybersecurity ecosystem, and create new opportunities for our customers, partners, and employees. We could not be more excited about the future and what we will accomplish together.”

“Troy is an extraordinary leader and a recognized contributor to the advancements across the cybersecurity industry. His experience and impact go deep and wide. With the rapid advancement in the cybersecurity landscape, the need for innovation that can help CISOs accelerate their programs is critical. Troy is uniquely positioned at the intersection of cybersecurity innovation, enterprise security leadership, and the venture capital ecosystem,” said Michael Montoya, Fortune 500 CISO, Board Director, and current Chief Technology Operations Officer, F5.

The appointment reflects CYPRO’s commitment to expanding its role as a trusted advisor to organizations seeking both proven security solutions and access to emerging technologies that will shape the future of cybersecurity. With Wilkinson’s appointment, CYPRO enters a new phase focused on scaling trusted customer relationships, expanding strategic partnerships, and accelerating cybersecurity innovation.

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About CYPRO, LLC

CYPRO is a cybersecurity solutions provider focused on helping organizations identify, evaluate, deploy, and optimize security technologies that reduce risk and improve resilience, helping customers address today’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges while preparing for tomorrow’s threats.

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