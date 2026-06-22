Zanchy Expands Global Supply Chain for High-Pressure Cleaning Machine Accessories

Yiwu Zanchy Mechatronics Office Zanchy Brass Snow Foam Cannon Zanchy High Pressure Braided Hose

From Snow Foam Cannons to Industrial Hoses – OEM/ODM Manufacturer with 100% Quality Inspection, Serving 40+ Countries Since 2019

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yiwu Zanchy Mechatronics Co. Ltd. (Zanchy), an integrated manufacturer and exporter of high-pressure cleaning accessories, has announced the expansion of its production and supply chain capabilities to meet growing global demand for commercial, industrial, and residential cleaning equipment components.Company OverviewFounded in 2019, Yiwu Zanchy Mechatronics Co. Ltd. operates from a 3,000-square-meter manufacturing facility located in Dongyang City, Zhejiang Province, China. The company specializes in the research, development, production, and export of a comprehensive range of high-pressure cleaning machine accessories. Its product portfolio includes snow foam lances, high-pressure water guns, spray nozzles, pressure hoses, quick connectors, pump accessories, and filtration components designed for various cleaning machinery setups.With an annual comprehensive output value reaching USD 13 million, Zanchy employs over 50 professional personnel, including a dedicated research and development team, production technicians, quality control inspectors, and an international sales service department. The manufacturing facility operates under standardized lean production methodologies and maintains a strict quality inspection system, ensuring all products comply with international industry safety and environmental protection standards.Yiwu Zanchy Mechatronics OfficeZanchy’s in-house R&D team focuses on structural design optimization and material durability. Supported by advanced mold development equipment and precision testing instruments, the technical team performs independent mold opening, performance evaluation, corrosion resistance testing, pressure tolerance verification, and accelerated aging tests. To date, the company has secured multiple utility model and design patents, allowing for continuous product updates that align with international market requirements.Products & ServicesZanchy provides a diverse range of cleaning accessories designed to withstand high operational pressures and chemical exposure. The product line is categorized by material composition, pressure ratings, and specific application requirements.Professional Snow Foam Cannons The company manufactures three distinct series of snow foam cannons, tailored to different durability requirements and budget considerations:Aluminum Snow Foam Cannon: Built with a lightweight aluminum metal core and a 1-liter Polyethylene (PE) bottle, this model is designed for everyday pre-washing. It features a 1/4-inch quick connect adapter, a 1.2mm orifice nozzle, a single steel filter net, and a plastic or rubber suction tube. It operates at a maximum pressure of 18 Mpa (2610 psi) to generate thick, adhesive foam that pre-soaks vehicle surfaces.Brass Snow Foam Cannon: Featuring a heavy-duty brass core, this model offers enhanced wear resistance and stability under continuous chemical exposure. It shares the same structural specifications as the aluminum version, including the 1L PE bottle, 1/4-inch quick-connect fitting, 1.2mm nozzle orifice, and 18 Mpa pressure rating, making it suitable for frequent commercial use.Stainless Steel Snow Foam Cannon: Engineered for maximum durability and corrosion resistance, this premium model utilizes a stainless steel metal core. It is highly resistant to aggressive detergents and acidic pre-wash chemicals. Operating at 18 Mpa with a 1.2mm orifice nozzle and a single steel mesh filter, it ensures long-term operational reliability in commercial detailing environments.High- Pressure Washer Guns To accommodate varying pressure levels and operational environments, Zanchy offers three tiers of pressure washer guns:Standard Pressure Washer Gun: Featuring a durable plastic internal valve, this lightweight gun is rated for a maximum working pressure of 18 Mpa. It is designed with a dedicated inlet for Karcher quick-connect systems and an outlet compatible with Karcher plastic lances, making it an ideal replacement part for residential pressure washers.Pressure Washer Gun with Brass Valve: Designed for medium-to-heavy commercial applications, this gun features an integrated brass valve assembly capable of handling a maximum working pressure of 28 Mpa (4060 psi). It is equipped with an M22-14 or 3/8-inch quick-connect inlet and a 3/8-inch swivel outlet to prevent hose tangling. It supports flow rates up to 45 L/min (12 U.S. gal/min) and operational temperatures ranging from 160°F to 320°F.Pressure Washer Gun with Stainless Steel Valve: Engineered for heavy-duty industrial cleaning, this model incorporates a high-grade stainless steel valve structure. It is rated for a maximum working pressure of 32 Mpa (4640 psi) and features an M22-14 or 3/8-inch quick-connect inlet with a 3/8-inch swivel outlet. Designed to withstand extreme conditions, it supports a flow rate of 45 L/min (12 U.S. gal/min) and temperatures up to 320°F.Industrial and Residential HosesZanchy’s high-pressure hose lineup covers different structural reinforcement types and application scenarios:High-Pressure Braided Hose: Constructed from a combination of PVC and polyester braiding, this hose has an internal diameter of 6.5mm and an outer diameter of 11.3mm. It operates at a working pressure of 18 Mpa (2610 psi) and is compatible with Karcher quick-connect systems and M22 14/15mm fittings. It is available in standard lengths of 5m, 7m, 10m, 15m, 20m, 25m, and 30m, with a maximum temperature rating of 60°C.High-Pressure Sewer Drain Hose: Specifically designed for pipeline dredging, this highly flexible hose has a slim profile with a 5.5mm internal diameter and a 10.3mm outer diameter. Rated for 18 Mpa (2610 psi) and constructed from PVC and polyester, it is fitted with G 1/4 and G 1/8 thread connections to navigate tight pipe bends. It is offered in lengths ranging from 5m to 30m.Zanchy High Pressure Braided HoseSteel Wire Hose: Built for heavy-duty industrial applications, this hose features single, double, or triple-layer steel wire reinforcement (1S, 2S, 3S options). It is available in internal diameters of 6mm (1/4”), 8mm (5/16”), 10mm (3/8”), and 12mm (1/2”), with working pressures ranging from 27 Mpa (3915 psi) to 32 Mpa (4640 psi). Constructed from robust steel and rubber, it features G 3/8 connections and is available in lengths up to 30m.Specialized Spray CleanersUndercarriage Spray Cleaner: Engineered for vehicle chassis maintenance, this specialized spray bar is constructed from a combination of zinc alloy, stainless steel, and brass. It operates at a working pressure of 18 Mpa and is available in 4, 6, or 7-hole configurations to distribute high-pressure water evenly. The units are available in black, grey, orange, and silver finishes.Market & ClientsZanchy’s products are exported to mainstream global markets, including Europe, North America, South America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has established long-term cooperative partnerships with professional distributors, hardware importers, auto detailing brands, and cleaning service providers in more than 40 countries and regions.Key Application Scenarios1.Foam Lance Pre-Washing: Suitable for cars, motorcycles, and recreational vehicles (RVs). The foam lances produce a dense, clinging foam that encapsulates and softens abrasive road grime, bird droppings, and dust before physical contact washing occurs, reducing paint scratches. It is also utilized for household exterior wall and tile cleaning.2.Multi-Purpose High-Pressure Flushing: Zanchy’s high-pressure water guns are applied in vehicle detailing, courtyard floor washing, balcony stain removal, and construction equipment cleaning. The adjustable spray patterns accommodate various surface sensitivities.3.Pipeline Dredging: The specialized sewer drain hoses are used to clear grease, silt, hair, and organic blockages from kitchen drains, bathroom floor outlets, and underground residential sewer lines.4.Chassis Maintenance: The undercarriage spray cleaners allow detailing shops and vehicle owners to flush away road salt, mud, and corrosive debris from undercarriages, suspension systems, and wheels, helping to prevent rust and mechanical wear.5.Universal Connectivity: The company’s range of quick-connect adapters resolves interface mismatch issues, allowing users to rapidly switch between spray guns, foam cannons, lances, and pumps from different brands.Cooperation Case Study: North American DistributionIn North America, Zanchy partnered with local car wash accessory distributors to supply high-pressure spray guns for commercial and residential use. Under the project framework, tens of thousands of units were distributed across the region. Feedback from local developers and distributors highlighted the products’ structural durability, aesthetic appeal, and consistent performance under heavy usage cycles. This project established a high repurchase rate and solidified Zanchy’s reputation as a reliable manufacturing partner in the region.Business Operations & Supply Chain LogisticsZanchy operates on an export-oriented manufacturing model, offering OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) services to global buyers. The company supports both high-volume standardized production and flexible, small-batch customized orders.Manufacturing and Order ParametersProduction Capacity: The facility produces over 150,000 pieces/sets of cleaning machine accessories monthly, backed by a flexible scheduling system that accommodates seasonal demand spikes.Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ): For standard catalog products (such as snow foam cannons, pressure guns, braided hoses, and undercarriage cleaners), the MOQ is set at 20 pieces. For custom OEM orders involving custom logos, non-standard dimensions, unique materials, or specialized tooling, the MOQranges from 100 to 1,000 pieces depending on complexity. Flexible MOQ solutions are negotiated for new product development and market-testing phases.Quality Assurance: Zanchy implements a 100% full-inspection quality control protocol. Every component undergoes rigorous testing prior to packaging. The company provides a 3-month warranty coverage for manufacturing defects.Lead Times: Sample preparation requires 3 to 7 days. Standard orders are fulfilled within 7 to 15 days, while mass production for complex, large-scale OEM orders typically requires 15 to 30 days.Financial and Logistics FrameworkTo facilitate smooth international transactions, Zanchy supports multiple payment options and shipping methods:Accepted Currencies: Transactions can be settled in USD, EUR, SGD, and RMB.Payment Methods: For sample orders, 100% upfront payment is required, which may be refunded upon mass production confirmation. Standard international orders operate on T/T terms (30% deposit before production, 70% balance due before shipment). For large-scale industrial orders and long-term contracts, Letter of Credit (L/C) options are available. The company also accepts Alibaba Trade Assurance and PayPal for secure, small-to-medium transactions.Shipping & Logistics: Zanchy partners with global logistics providers to offer tailored transport solutions. Urgent sample shipments and small-volume parts are dispatched via international express services, including DHL, UPS, and FedEx. Larger industrial cargo is moved via air freight, cost-effective sea freight, international railway lines (serving Europe and Central Asia), or regional truck transport.Future VisionAs the global cleaning equipment market shifts toward higher pressure requirements, chemical-saving technologies, and ergonomic designs, Zanchy is expanding its research into material optimization. The company’s R&D roadmap focuses on developing lightweight, high-tensile composite materials and precision internal valve designs that reduce hand fatigue during long-term operation while maintaining high pressure ratings.Additionally, the company is aligning its manufacturing processes with updated environmental standards, optimizing water-flow efficiency within its nozzle and foam cannon designs to help end-users reduce overall water and chemical consumption.SummaryYiwu Zanchy Mechatronics Co. Ltd. continues to strengthen its position as a dedicated manufacturer of high-pressure cleaning accessories. By combining independent R&D, standardized lean manufacturing, a comprehensive product catalog, and flexible OEM/ODM capabilities, the company serves as a stable upstream partner for global distributors and brand owners seeking to optimize their product offerings in the professional and consumer cleaning sectors.For business inquiries, product catalogs, or custom manufacturing consultations, prospective partners may contact Zanchy’s international sales team directly.Corporate Contact InformationCompany Name: Yiwu Zanchy Mechatronics Co. Ltd. (Dongyang Facility)Factory Address: 3rd Floor, Building 1, Ke Xing Road No. 23, Heng Dian Town, Dong Yang City, Zhejiang Province, ChinaContact Person: Angel XuEmail: sales8@zanchy.comTelephone/WhatsApp: +86 15924242512Official Website: https://www.zjzhanchi.com Corporate Blog: blog.zjzhanchi.com

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