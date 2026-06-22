Four Vehicle Fatality Crash on US95 near Sandpoint, Idaho

BONNER COUNTY, IDAHO – On July 21st, 2026, at approximately 11:21 a.m., a four-vehicle single-fatality crash occurred on US Highway 95 near milepost 483.3 in Bonner County, near Sandpoint, Idaho.

A 40-year-old male, from Ponderay, Idaho, was driving a red Honda Fit sedan on US-95 northbound when he pulled over to allow a grey Toyota Tacoma that was also traveling northbound, driven by a 26-year-old male from Sandpoint, Idaho, to pass. As the Toyota passed the Honda the two vehicles made contact. The Toyota went left of center and crossed into oncoming traffic before colliding with a white GMC Sierra, driven by a 66-year-old female, which was traveling southbound on US-95. Subsequently after the GMC was struck, a blue Subaru Forester, which was also traveling southbound on US-95 which was driven by a 52-year-old female, struck the GMC from behind.

The driver of the GMC was pronounced deceased on scene.

The drivers of the Honda, Toyota and Subaru were wearing seatbelts. The driver of the GMC was not wearing a seatbelt.

At this time alcohol and drugs are not suspected.

Next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.

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Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho