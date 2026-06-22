Teksan Wins EUROPGEN Awards Product of the Year

Teksan presents the system in a specially designed 20 ft container. The system uses an ECU-controlled methanol-fuelled engine and a methanol-compatible fuel system. Burak Başeğmezler, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Teksan, receiving the Product of the Year award. Europgen Product of the Year Award

Teksan’s methanol-fuelled generator received the “Product of the Year” award at the EUROPGEN Gala & Conference.

UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teksan Wins EUROPGEN Awards Product of the YearProduct of the Year: Teksan Methanol-Fuelled GeneratorTeksan has achieved a significant international success with its innovative approach to sustainable power solutions. Teksan’s methanol-fuelled generator received the “Product of the Year” award at the EUROPGEN Gala & Conference. EUROPGEN, one of the leading organisations in the European genset industry, held the event in Nice, France.The EUROPGEN Gala & Conference is one of the key gatherings of the European genset industry. The event brought together industry representatives, manufacturers, suppliers and experts. Participants discussed energy transition, sustainability, new technologies and the future of the sector. The awards ceremony recognised innovative, value-added and future-oriented solutions that contribute to the development of the industry.Teksan developed Europe’s first methanol-fuelled generator. This new product represents an important step in the transition towards low-carbon energy solutions. Its first commercial model has a power rating of 310 kVA. The methanol-fuelled generator combines the reliability of conventional generator systems with the environmental advantages of methanol. It offers a sustainable power alternative for critical infrastructure, data centres, telecommunications, industrial facilities and construction projects. These sectors aim to reduce their carbon footprint and need reliable low-carbon power solutions.Teksan uses its R&D and engineering capabilities to develop power solutions for both today’s needs and the future. The company focuses on low-carbon technologies that support the energy transition. The “Product of the Year” award confirms Teksan’s sustainable innovation vision. It also demonstrates the company’s commitment to developing technologies that support the global energy transition.Teksan Chairman Burak Başeğmezler received the award on behalf of the company. Başeğmezler stated that Teksan was pleased to see its innovative approach to power solutions recognised with such an important award. He underlined that Teksan has delivered many major projects in Türkiye and international markets since the company began production in 1994.“The Methanol-Fuelled Generator is a very special project for Teksan. Only a limited number of manufacturers around the world are developing products in this field. We are the first brand in Europe to produce a methanol-fuelled generator. Our methanol-fuelled generator will provide major advantages for environmentally focused projects as an alternative fuel solution. We are proud to add another environmentally conscious product to the Teksan product range. I would like to thank the EUROPGEN Awards jury for recognising this product with such a valuable award,” said Başeğmezler.This award clearly demonstrates Teksan’s investment in sustainable fuel technologies. It also reflects the company’s vision for a low-carbon energy future.How Does the Teksan Methanol-Fuelled Generator Work?Teksan presents the system in a specially designed 20 ft container. The system uses an ECU-controlled methanol-fuelled engine and a methanol-compatible fuel system. These components provide stable and efficient combustion. A VFD controls the radiator fan speed. This system optimises cooling performance and energy efficiency under variable load conditions.Teksan places safety at the centre of the generator set design. Gas detectors inside the container continuously monitor potential methanol leaks. High-temperature-resistant insulation protects critical areas. The double-walled stainless steel fuel tank ensures safe operation. The tank supports both manual and automatic filling. In the event of a fire, the gas-based fire detection and extinguishing system detects the fire and immediately activates the extinguishing process.The container has an IP23 protection rating. Automatic louvres control air intake and discharge. These louvres protect the system against external factors. Acoustic baffles inside the container reduce noise levels and enable low-noise operation.The system fully complies with Stage V emission standards. It can operate with energy storage systems. It can also operate in parallel with the grid. These capabilities make the system an ideal solution for EV charging stations and hybrid microgrids. Powerlock connectors and quick connection couplings support fast, easy and reliable electrical cable and fuel hose connections. The control panel and remote monitoring system allow users to monitor and manage the entire system with ease.This pioneering technology represents an important milestone in Teksan’s sustainability vision. Teksan actively shapes the future of low-emission power generation with this product. The company goes beyond today’s standards and develops cleaner, more efficient and more reliable energy solutions. Teksan sets a new benchmark for next-generation power solutions and strengthens its leadership in sustainable technologies.

Teksan introducing Europe’s first 300 kVA methanol generator set, developed as a sustainable alternative to traditional diesel generators.

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