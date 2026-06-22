iDenfy was recognized as the Best Digital Customer Onboarding Software according to G2's Summer 2026

Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy

The company received 33 badges in G2's Summer 2026 report and has been recognized as a leading identity verification software for four consecutive years

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iDenfy , the global identity verification, fraud prevention, and compliance software provider, has been recognized in G2’s Summer 2026 Report, earning 33 reward badges across multiple RegTech service categories. The awards include a Leader classification in the G2 Grid for Biometric Authentication & Digital Customer Onboarding Software, Best Results recognition, and Best Relationship, each based on verified reviews from real B2B business users on the G2 platform. Since joining G2’s platform in 2022, iDenfy has remained in the top spot in the IDV service provider list.G2 is one of the most widely referenced software review platforms in the B2B technology industry, based on the approach that the platform uses: all reviews are verified and written by real, verified business representatives who have used the solution and tested it in practice. Badges are awarded based on aggregated customer satisfaction scores, market presence data, and verified user feedback, making them an independent measurement source of how a product performs in practice rather than in theory. According to Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy, G2’s recognition shows iDenfy’s ongoing efforts to value transparency and good customer support with each client:“Our team works hard to help our partners integrate our solutions easily, with all the needed support they can get. That’s why we have our documentation ready, recently launched iDenfy’s MCP, and have received feedback from partners that have switched vendors just because of our sales as well as integration support teams, who have helped to save hours of manual work.”iDenfy caters to big clients and smaller businesses, no matter the size of the company or the package they sign with, with dedicated account managers who help to respond and resolve any issues that can arise. According to Domantas Ciulde, some similar service providers, especially those that are bigger and deal with larger volumes, don’t have the same amount of time they can use for their partners. The G2 scores also show that not only the accuracy rates of the Know Your Customer (KYC) software matter, but also the efficiency of the solution and its onboarding capabilities, which help iDenfy to keep its leading position in the market.It is worth noting that iDenfy has ranked #1 out of 332 identity verification software solutions on G2, backed by 200+ verified business reviews. The Most Implementable, Fastest to Implement, Easiest to Set Up, and Highest User Adoption badges are further proof that clients can go live without any delays. In addition, based on user reviews, the Momentum Leader’s badge proves that iDenfy is steadily growing across all of the enterprise, mid-market, and small business markets.Several other important awards that are worth mentioning include iDenfy’s recognition as a Leader in the G2 Grid for biometric authentication software, which also happened to be a relevant category to its identity verification technology, since biometric face matching and liveness detection have been crucial in every workflow. The company also received the Best Results badge, awarded to the product that produced the highest overall results for companies, and the Best Relationship badge, earned through the performance of iDenfy’s in-house customer support team, which is responsible for the quality of ongoing client interactions, responsiveness, and simplicity of doing business.“Being recognized across 33 categories in a single G2 cycle is a reflection of the clients who took the time to leave honest reviews. Those badges are the fruit of everyday experience with our platform, not through one interaction, and therefore they give us a level of respect that we truly value,” commented Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy.By 2034, the size of the global RegTech market is expected to rise from USD 23.43 billion in 2026 to USD 105.23 billion, and with the increasing competition, there is a need to understand how the firms are performing as real users in a competitive landscape.“We built the software that produces results under regulatory pressure, as well as for busy sectors that need a secure and fast integration. The fact that our clients are leaving positive reviews across usability, relationship quality, and implementation speed tells us that our solutions are doing what they are supposed to do across the board,” added Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy.For more information about iDenfy’s G2 Summer 2026 recognition and identity verification solutions, visit idenfy.com/leader-id-verification-software

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.