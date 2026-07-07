Shiba Park Hotel in Tokyo to contribute to society through the “Book Baton Project,” donations open June 17th

Book tree created for Book Paton Project 2025 First-floor Library Lounge Book Tree welcoming guests to the hotel Book Baton Project Exterior of Shiba Park Hotel

Shiba Park Hotel to participate in the "Book Baton Project" promoted by the certified NPO “Room to Read Japan”

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The donated books will be displayed as a "book tree" within the hotel, and the proceeds from their sale will be used to support the education of children around the world.

Shiba Park Hotel re-branded in 2020, adopting the concept of a “library hotel.” The site of the hotel was historically the home of Zojoji Temple during the Edo period, a place of learning and accommodation. Inheriting this legacy, the hotel strives to create new value by offering a “learning while staying” experience. It boasts a collection of approximately 2,000 books, providing guests with the opportunity to expand their knowledge of Japanese culture and history, especially guests from overseas.

As the hotel explored how it could contribute to society as an establishment that deals with books, it came across the certified NPO Room to Read Japan. This organization works to improve literacy among children and educational environments in areas with insufficient support in education and economics. The "Book Baton Project" promoted by this organization purchases donated books and uses the proceeds to provide books to children and build schools, expanding learning opportunities through books.

This philosophy resonates deeply with Shiba Park Hotel, which embraces the concept of a "Library Hotel that connects people, towns, and history," and the hotel is participating in this project as part of its social contribution through books. They aim to create a cycle in which each book donated by guests, employees, and the local community will support the learning of children around the world.

The "Book Tree" displayed in the hotel was born from a staff member's idea to create a Christmas tree out of books. For the first year, staff members purchased books themselves and created the Book Tree. From the second year onward, in order to connect the book cycle to social contribution, the hotel partnered with Room to Read Japan's "Book Baton Project," developing the Book Tree into one that utilizes donated books. Through the "Book Baton Project," a total of 8,000 books have been donated through 2025.

These initiatives have also fostered new connections with guests. Asuka Shimooki, the omotenashi concierge in charge of the Book Baton Project, recalls an interaction with one international guest as one of the most memorable events so far. The guest, who had planned to stay at the hotel during the Christmas season, learned about the project in advance and sent books to the hotel from their home country. The donated books became part of the Book Tree, and when the guest arrived at the hotel, they were able to see the books they had donated. The guest was reportedly very pleased to see the Book Tree. Furthermore, there are cases where repeat international guests send books every year, and this initiative has developed into a long-term relationship. Shimooki states, "I feel that the experience of seeing the books they donated displayed as part of the Christmas tree, and then seeing those books lead to further support, must be a great source of joy for the donors."

Each book collected through this initiative will be displayed within the hotel and contributes to the learning of children all over the world. Currently, international guests who stay at the hotel sometimes leave behind books they read on their travels, and partner companies that sympathize with the initiative collect books within their companies and donate them, so the circle of this initiative is steadily expanding.

Regarding Book Donations

Donation Period: June 17th (Wed.) - November 13th (Fri.)

*Must arrive by this date if sent by mail

Eligible Books: Books with an ISBN (13-digit code).

Donations from one book are accepted.

*Books not accepted for donation: Magazines, encyclopedias, convenience store comics, books published before 2010

How to donate: In person or by mail (shipping costs to be paid by the donor)

*Collection location: Collection box on the 1st floor of Shiba Park Hotel

*Mailing address: 1-5-10 Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0011, Japan

To: Book Baton Project Staff

Schedule from book donation to exhibition to sales donation

June 17th (Wed.): Start of book donation collection

November 13th (Fri.): Deadline for book donations

Mid-November: Start of Book Tree exhibition

December 26th (Sat.): Change of Book Tree decorations to New Year's theme

Mid-January 2026: End of exhibition

Request for purchase from Value Books

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