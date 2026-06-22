Fermented Foods Market To Reach $919.78 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand

Fermented Foods Market Report 2026_Segments Fermented Foods Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Fermented Foods Market Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Fermented Foods Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Fermented Foods market to surpass $920 billion in 2030. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $9,313 billion by 2030, the Fermented Foods market is estimated to account for nearly 10% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Fermented Foods Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the fermented foods market in 2030, valued at $401 billion. The market is expected to grow from $273 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to deep-rooted cultural consumption of fermented food products, increasing awareness of digestive and gut health benefits, rising demand for probiotic-rich and functional food products, expanding availability of packaged and ready-to-eat fermented foods, growing investments in food processing and preservation technologies, and strong consumption of traditional fermented products across countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Fermented Foods Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the fermented foods market in 2030, valued at $204 billion. The market is expected to grow from $131 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing consumer preference for traditional and nutrient-rich food products, rapid expansion of domestic food manufacturing capabilities, growing popularity of fermented dairy and plant-based products, rising health consciousness among urban populations, strong retail and e-commerce distribution networks for packaged fermented foods, and continuous innovation in flavor development and product diversification across the country.

Request A Free Sample Of The Fermented Foods Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=29059&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Fermented Foods Market In 2030?

The fermented foods market is segmented by product type into dairy products, vegetables, beverages, bakery and confectionery, and other product types. The dairy products market will be the largest segment of the fermented foods market segmented by product type, accounting for 40% or $369 billion of the total in 2030. The dairy products market will be supported by the increasing consumption of yogurt, kefir, and cultured milk products, rising demand for protein-rich and immunity-supporting foods, advancements in fermentation and cold-chain processing technologies, growing availability of flavored and fortified dairy offerings, expanding penetration of organized retail and supermarket chains, and strong consumer preference for convenient and nutritious fermented dairy products.

The fermented foods market is segmented by source of ingredients into plant-based, and animal-based.

The fermented foods market is segmented by fermentation process into anaerobic fermentation, aerobic fermentation, continuous fermentation, batch fermentation, and other fermentation processes.

The fermented foods market is segmented by distribution channel into supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, specialty stores, and other distribution channels.

The fermented foods market is segmented by application into household, food and beverage industry, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Fermented Foods Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the fermented foods market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Fermented Foods Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global fermented foods market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate demand for natural and clean-label food products, strengthen consumer awareness regarding probiotics and digestive health benefits, and expand adoption of plant-based dietary preferences across functional and health-focused food categories.

Increasing Demand For Natural/Clean-Label Products Boosts Market Potential - The increasing demand for natural/clean-label products boosts market potential is expected to become a key growth driver for the fermented foods market by 2030. Increasing demand for natural/clean-label products boosts market potential acts as a major driver for the fermented foods market because consumers are actively seeking foods with simple ingredients, minimal processing, and no artificial additives. This preference encourages manufacturers to offer traditionally fermented products that align with transparency and authenticity. As a result, products like yogurt, kimchi, and kombucha gain wider acceptance among health-conscious buyers. Companies respond by reformulating products and highlighting clean-label claims to attract more customers. As a result, the increasing demand for natural/clean-label products boosts market potential is anticipated to contribute to 1.9% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Awareness Of Health Benefits And Probiotics - The increasing awareness of health benefits and probiotics is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the fermented foods market by 2030. Increasing awareness of health benefits and probiotics acts as a major driver for the fermented foods market because consumers are becoming more informed about the role of beneficial bacteria in improving digestion and immunity. This awareness increases demand for probiotic-rich foods such as kefir, miso, and sauerkraut. Health professionals and media also promote these benefits, further strengthening consumer trust. As a result, manufacturers invest in functional fermented products with added health claims. Consequently, the increasing awareness of health benefits and probiotics is projected to contribute to around 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Plant-Based Diets - The growth in plant-based diets is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the fermented foods market by 2030. Growth in plant-based diets acts as a major driver for the fermented foods market because more consumers are shifting toward vegan and vegetarian lifestyles for health, ethical, and environmental reasons. Fermented foods like tempeh and plant-based yogurts serve as important protein and nutrient sources in these diets. This shift encourages companies to expand their plant-based fermented product portfolios. Additionally, fermentation enhances flavor and texture, making plant-based foods more appealing. Therefore, the growth in plant-based diets is projected to contribute to approximately 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Access The Detailed Fermented Foods Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fermented-foods-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Fermented Foods Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the dairy products market, the vegetables market, the beverages market, the bakery and confectionery market, and the other product types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $281 billion in market value by 2030, driven by growing consumer inclination toward naturally preserved food products, increasing incorporation of fermented ingredients in functional nutrition and wellness diets, rising innovation in plant-based and alternative fermented offerings, expansion of foodservice and ready-to-consume fermented product categories, increasing investment in advanced packaging and shelf-life enhancement technologies, and strong demand for diverse taste profiles and traditional culinary products across international markets. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on nutritional diversity, supporting healthy dietary habits, and enhancing food innovation and product accessibility, fuelling transformative growth within the broader functional and processed foods industry.

The dairy products market is projected to grow by $97 billion, the vegetables market by $48 billion, the beverages market by $80 billion, the bakery and confectionery market by $23 billion, and the other product types market by $33 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 30,000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.