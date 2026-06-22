Global Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market Size Forecast To Cross $2.8 Billion By 2030

Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain Or Logistics Market Report 2026_Segments Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain Or Logistics Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain Or Logistics Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics market to surpass $3 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Other Services & Products market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $3,998 billion by 2030, with Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics to represent around 0.1% of the parent market. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $11,335 billion by 2030, the Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics market is estimated to account for nearly 0.02% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market in 2030, valued at $1.06 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.63 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing commercialization of advanced cell and gene therapies, expanding investments in biopharmaceutical cold chain infrastructure, rising demand for temperature-controlled logistics and cryogenic transportation solutions, growing adoption of digital supply chain monitoring technologies, and the presence of leading biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and specialized logistics providers across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market in 2030, valued at $0.98 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.59 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising number of approved personalized therapies, increasing clinical trial activities for regenerative medicines, strong demand for real-time tracking and chain-of-identity management systems, growing focus on maintaining product viability through advanced cryogenic storage and transportation technologies, and continuous expansion of specialized healthcare and biopharmaceutical logistics networks to support time-sensitive therapy delivery requirements.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market In 2030?

The cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market is segmented by type of software solution into cell orchestration platform, enterprise manufacturing system, inventory management system, laboratory information management system, logistics management system, patient management system, quality management system, and tracking and tracing system. The cell orchestration platform market will be the largest segment of the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market segmented by type of software solution, accounting for 25% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The cell orchestration platform market will be supported by the increasing complexity of personalized therapy workflows, rising need for integrated scheduling and manufacturing coordination, growing adoption of digital platforms for chain-of-custody and patient tracking management, increasing focus on reducing therapy turnaround time and operational errors, and continuous advancements in automation and data integration technologies to support scalable and compliant cell and gene therapy operations.

The cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market is segmented by mode of deployment into cloud-based solution and on-premises solution.

The cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market is segmented by component into cryogenic shippers, cryogenic storage freezers, ultra-low freezers, cold chain management systems, shipment, storage medium, cryogenic packout kits, and other components.

The cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market is segmented by application area into donor eligibility assessment, sample collection, manufacturing, logistics, patient verification, and treatment follow-up.

The cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market is segmented by end user into biobank, cell therapy lab, hospital, research institute, and commercial organization.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market leading up to 2030 is 12%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to strengthen demand for seamless and patient-centric therapy delivery experiences, accelerate digital transformation and connected cold chain logistics capabilities, and increase adoption of data-driven operational strategies for intelligent inventory, shipment, and treatment management across advanced therapy distribution networks.

Rising Demand For Seamless Customer Experience - The rising demand for seamless customer experience is expected to become a key growth driver for the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market by 2030. Healthcare providers and therapy developers are increasingly focusing on improving coordination across collection, manufacturing, transportation, and treatment processes to ensure timely and error-free therapy delivery. Patients receiving personalized therapies require transparent communication, accurate scheduling, and uninterrupted logistics workflows throughout the treatment journey. As a result, supply chain companies are investing in integrated platforms and monitoring solutions that enhance visibility, responsiveness, and service reliability. This growing emphasis on streamlined customer experience is strengthening market expansion. As a result, the rising demand for seamless customer experience is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Growth Of E-commerce And Digital Transformation - The growth of e-commerce and digital transformation is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market by 2030. Increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms, automated logistics systems, and digitally connected cold chain networks is improving the efficiency and scalability of therapy transportation and inventory management. Digital transformation is enabling real-time tracking, predictive analytics, and automated documentation processes, reducing operational delays and compliance risks. In addition, the expansion of digitally enabled healthcare ecosystems is supporting faster coordination between manufacturers, laboratories, and treatment centers. Consequently, the growth of e-commerce and digital transformation is projected to contribute around 2.3% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Adoption Of Data-driven Retail Strategies - The increasing adoption of data-driven retail strategies is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market by 2030. Organizations are increasingly leveraging advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and predictive planning tools to optimize inventory allocation, shipment scheduling, and treatment demand forecasting. Data-driven operational strategies help reduce product wastage, improve supply chain precision, and enhance regulatory compliance for highly sensitive biologic therapies. Furthermore, analytics-driven decision-making is supporting improved resource utilization and operational transparency across the therapy distribution ecosystem. As adoption of intelligent data management systems increases globally, demand for advanced supply chain and logistics solutions is expected to rise steadily. Therefore, the increasing adoption of data-driven retail strategies is projected to contribute approximately 2.1% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the cell orchestration platform market, the enterprise manufacturing system market, the inventory management system market, the laboratory information management system market, the logistics management system market, the patient management system market, the quality management system market, and the tracking and tracing system market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1.1 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of integrated digital workflow platforms, rising demand for real-time chain-of-custody visibility, growing emphasis on regulatory compliance and therapy traceability, expanding investments in automated manufacturing coordination systems, and continuous advancements in cloud-based monitoring and data management technologies. This momentum reflects the advanced therapeutics industry’s focus on improving operational efficiency, ensuring product integrity, and enabling scalable commercialization of personalized therapies, accelerating growth across the global cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics ecosystem.

The cell orchestration platform market is projected to grow by $0.3 billion, the enterprise manufacturing system market by $0.1 billion, the inventory management system market by $0.1 billion, the laboratory information management system market by $0.1 billion, the logistics management system market by $0.1 billion, the patient management system market by $0.1 billion, the quality management system market by $0.1 billion, and the tracking and tracing system market by $0.2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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