RenaissThera Raises Arali Ventures-Led Seed Round to Advance its Obesity and Type II Diabetes Pipeline

Funding will accelerate development of therapies targeting Obesity and Type II Diabetes

Our focus is on developing differentiated oral small-molecule alternatives that can deliver innovative, scalable, and cost-effective treatment options for diseases with significant unmet need” — Dr.Ramkesh Meena

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RenaissThera Private Limited, a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable therapies for metabolic diseases such as Obesity and Type II Diabetes, today announced the seed funding round led by Arali Ventures The proceeds from this round will be utilised to advance the company’s oral small-molecule pipeline targeting GLP-1 and GIP receptors—key pathways in the treatment of Diabetes and Obesity. The funding will support optimisation efforts for lead development candidates and enable progression towards Investigational New Drug (IND) readiness, marking a critical milestone in its pipeline.“Our focus is on developing differentiated oral small-molecule alternatives that can deliver innovative, scalable, and cost-effective treatment options for diseases with significant unmet need,” said Dr. Ramkesh Meena, Chief Executive Officer. “We believe our integrated approach to discovery and development positions us strongly to create meaningful impact in this space.”The company leverages an AI-enabled drug discovery platform integrated with translational biology to identify and optimise novel candidates. With this funding, it aims to strengthen its pipeline, advance its most promising assets through key development stages, and build readiness for regulatory progression.“At Arali Ventures, while we have invested in Health-tech before, Renaissthera represents our first investment in Bio-tech & Drug Discovery and was driven by the confluence of three factors - A large & growing market for Obesity & Diabetes treatments, strong leverage of AI-driven drug discovery & development, and a team with the scientific depth and execution capability to build in this space,” said Rajiv Raghunandan, Managing Partner, Arali Ventures.With the increasing global burden of Diabetes and Obesity, RenaissThera remains focused on delivering scalable and cost-effective therapeutic solutions. This institutional backing represents an important milestone in advancing its programmes towards IND readiness and building momentum for future growth.About RenaissThera Pvt. Ltd.Based in Bengaluru, India, RenaissThera Pvt. Ltd. is a biotechnology company focused on creating novel small-molecule therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases, including Diabetes and Obesity. Utilising advanced AI platforms and a patient-centric approach, RenaissThera is committed to bridging the gap in access to innovative treatments worldwide.About Arali VenturesArali Ventures is an enterprise-tech focused fund backing founders across AI, healthcare, fintech infrastructure, robotics, Industry 4.0, and deep-tech sectors. The fund partners with companies from seed to scale, combining strategic support with deep sector insight. Currently investing from its $35 million Fund II, Arali has backed companies such as Oivi, Pibit.ai, Protecto, DeepMatrix, 50Fin, FealtyX, Jidoka Technologies, Harvested Robotics, Bidaal, and Ezobooks, among others.

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