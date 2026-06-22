Airport Robots Market Set to Reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2030 Amid Growing Demand for Automated Airport Operations

Airport Robots Market 2025

Airport Robots Market (2021-2030) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by End User, Application, and Type and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global airport robots market generated $565.2 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in air passenger traffic across the world and benefits such as faster check-ins and easier baggage handling have boosted the growth of the global airport robots market. However, high costs of airport robots hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in use of taxibots and increase in real and perceived threats to national security are expected to unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13127 Covid-19 scenario:The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the manufacturing industry due to strict lockdown imposed in several countries to curb the spread of virus. Moreover, international travel was banned for a long duration in 2020. This decreased the demand for air travel and adoption of airport robots.The prolonged lockdown across European and Asian countries forced hardware part manufacturing facilities to shut down their operations. Moreover, it delayed development activities regarding manufacturing robust and innovative airport robots.Increase in air passenger traffic across the globe and benefits, such as faster check-ins and easier baggage handling, are expected to drive the airport robots market during the forecast period. However, high cost of airport robots is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in usage of taxibots and increase in real & perceived threats to national security are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in future.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13127 The global airport robots market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. Moreover, the region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.The global airport robots industry includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ABB Ltd., Cyberdyne Inc., Avidbots Corp., LG Electronics Inc., ECA Group, SoftBank Corp., SITA, UVD Robots, Stanley Robotics, and YUJIN ROBOT Co., Ltd.Trending Reports:Aviation Blockchain Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-blockchain-market-A06275 Aircraft Turbocharger Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-turbocharger-market-A07108 Air Traffic Control Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/air-traffic-control-equipment-market Airport Automation Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airport-automation-market-A312078 Aircraft Oxygen System Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-oxygen-system-market-A13206

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