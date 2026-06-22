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The UAE's biggest holiday homes, short-term rental, and Airbnb management operator says that no 12-month leases are what everyone is searching for right now.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two of the most searched property questions in Dubai right now sit on opposite sides of the same market: "should I rent my apartment long-term or short-term?" and "are flexible monthly rentals available in Dubai?" New data from First Class Property Management , the best holiday home company in Dubai, suggests both questions have the same answer.First Class manages more than 600 properties across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, offering full-service Airbnb management, holiday homes management and flexible mid-term rental solutions for property owners and residents alike.The data also shows a clear shift in who is booking with the best Airbnb management company in Dubai. Stays of 29 nights or longer have surged across the First Class portfolio since March 2026, driven largely by Dubai residents relocating between homes, professionals on flexible work assignments, and tenants unwilling to sign a new 12-month lease while the rental market remains in flux. The company's response has been to expand rather than retreat, recently completing a strategic acquisition of a 45-unit portfolio, a deliberate signal of confidence in Dubai's rental market at a time when flexibility, not commitment, is driving demand on both sides."Property owners don't need to choose between long-term stability and short-term yield," said Luis Santos, Co-Founder and Managing Director of First Class Property Management. "Our model is built so they can capture demand today, whether that's a holiday-maker booking five nights or a resident booking five months, without giving up the option to switch strategy the moment the market shifts. That's exactly why we continue to invest and acquire even as other property management companies in Dubai hesitate."For tenants and residents searching for alternatives to a traditional lease, First Class's flexible rental model, offered with no notice periods and no minimum stay commitment, gives renters a furnished, fully managed home for as long as they need it, without the deposit, agency fees, or 12-month commitment of a standard Dubai tenancy contract."Whether someone is searching for the best Airbnb management company in Dubai, the best holiday home company in Dubai, or simply a flexible place to stay while they figure out their next move, the answer increasingly looks the same," said Rohollah Rohparwar, Co-Founder and Managing Director. "The advantages of short-term rental companies are great. It's not about long-term versus short-term anymore. It's about who can actually move with the market, for the owner and the guest."EndsAbout First Class Property Management:First Class Property Management is a Dubai-based luxury property management company specializing in premium short-term, mid-term rentals and holiday home rentals across the UAE. Established in 2020, the company manages a portfolio of over 600 high-end properties across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, offering Airbnb management, holiday home management, interior design, multi-platform marketing, guest relations, housekeeping, maintenance, and detailed financial reporting.Website: https://firstclass-dxb.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/firstclass.dxb/ Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/firstclass-dxb/ Press & Media:For press enquiries and interviews: surabhi.k@thesolutionuae.comPress Kit: Link

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