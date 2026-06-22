Aecooly Prime Day Portable Cooling Deals Go Live as Summer Heat Peaks

Aecooly Prime Day Cooling Deals 2026 Aecooly Cold Air Portable Misting Fan

The June 23-26 Amazon lineup highlights new personal cooling picks alongside everyday fan options for hot summer days.

HONG KONG, CHINA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amazon Prime Day arrives during peak summer heat, when personal cooling is harder to ignore. From June 23 through June 26, Aecooly’s Amazon deals include its newest 2026 personal cooling picks alongside everyday handheld and table fan options for shoppers looking for simple, practical relief from seasonal heat.Featured Prime Day Cooling PicksAecooly’s featured Prime Day picks highlight three of the brand’s newest personal cooling products for 2026.Aecooly Cold Air Portable Misting FanThe Aecooly Cold Air Portable Misting Fan is the higher-cooling pick in the lineup, pairing fine mist with airflow up to 10 m/s for a faster cooling feel in hot outdoor conditions. It runs for up to 20 hours at low speed and can reduce measured surface temperature by up to 14.4°F within 10 seconds. Aecooly Cold Air Portable Misting Fan: Now $31.99, 20% off . Shoppers can also apply code STAYCOOL20 for additional savings.Click Mini Portable Neck FanThe Click Mini Portable Neck Fan is made for hands-free cooling without the bulk. At about 95g, it can attach near the neckline or be worn with a lanyard, while its magnetic design and anti-hair-tangle air duct make it easy to keep airflow close on hot days.Air Mate Powerful Type-C Phone FanThe Air Mate Powerful Type-C Phone Fan is the grab-and-go option for anyone who wants quick airflow without another device to charge. It plugs into compatible USB-C phones, tablets and other devices, turning what is already in hand into a compact cooling source.More Everyday Cooling OptionsAecooly’s Prime Day lineup also includes handheld and table fan options for everyday summer use:Aecooly Pocket 01 Foldable Handheld Fan: Now $8.49, 15% offA foldable, lightweight fan for easy everyday carry.Aecooly Halo 03 Portable Handheld Fan: Now $8.49, 15% offA straight-handle handheld fan with five speed settings and stronger everyday airflow.Aecooly Halo 04 Foldable Handheld Fan: Now $10.39, 20% offA foldable handheld option with up to 20 hours of runtime for a more flexible carry format.Aecooly Chic02 Portable Table Fan: Now $7.99, 20% offA rechargeable mini table fan for desks, nightstands and small personal setups.Prime Day AvailabilityAecooly’s Prime Day deals are available on Amazon from June 23 through June 26. Pricing, discount levels, availability and shipping may vary by location and are subject to change on Amazon.For shoppers considering the flagship upgrade, the Aecooly Cold Air Ultra Personal Cooling System is not part of the Prime Day lineup, but code STAYCOOL20 can be used for 20% off the model for a limited time.CONTACTYou can contact us at marketing@aecooly.com.ABOUT AECOOLYAecooly, using the motto "Thinking Deeper, Cooling Better," provides portable cooling solutions for outdoor and city living. The brand combines effective cooling with smart design and holds over 180 global patents. Aecooly offers award-winning products and wants to set the standard for the next generation of portable comfort. Learn more at aecooly.com.

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