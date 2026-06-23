Detroit-Based Automation Workz Rebrands as AutoWorkz.ai, Expanding Focus on Human-AI Integration

New Brand Reflects Company's Focus on Helping the Department of War and Defense Industrial Base Accelerate AI Adoption and Improve AI ROI

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automation Workz today announced its rebranding of domain as AutoWorkz.ai , reflecting the company's expanded focus on helping the Department of War and its contractors—the Defense Industrial Base (DIB)—accelerate artificial intelligence adoption and improve return on investment (ROI) from AI initiatives.The rebranding includes the launch of www.autoworkz.ai and marks the company's evolution into a Human-AI Integration firm dedicated to helping organizations align workforce readiness, leadership, organizational culture, and technology implementation to maximize the value of AI investments.The announcement comes as the Department of War and the Defense Industrial Base including many of our Fortune 1000 businesses, face growing pressure to modernize operations, strengthen supply chains, improve productivity, and maintain America's technological advantage in an increasingly competitive global environment.Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming defense manufacturing, logistics, cybersecurity, predictive maintenance, workforce planning, intelligence analysis, and operational decision-making. However, many organizations continue to face challenges translating AI investments into measurable business and mission outcomes.According to Automation Workz, one of the most significant barriers to successful AI implementation is not technology itself, but workforce adoption."AI has become a strategic priority across the Department of War and the Defense Industrial Base," said Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO of Automation Workz. "The challenge many organizations face is not whether they should invest in AI, but how quickly they can prepare their workforce and culture to successfully adopt it. Technology alone does not generate ROI. People generate ROI when they understand, trust, and effectively use technology."Over the past four years, Automation Workz conducted research while delivering workforce development programs and studying factors associated with successful technology adoption. During that period, the company developed and tested SenseiiWyze™, a behavioral intelligence platform designed to identify indicators associated with technology readiness, workforce adaptability, and successful adoption of emerging technologies.SenseiiWyze™ analyzed more than 1,800 individuals and achieved an 87% behavioral prediction accuracy rate in identifying factors associated with technology adoption and workforce transformation.The research also highlighted the impact of technostress, the cognitive and emotional strain employees may experience when adapting to rapid technological change, new digital tools, and evolving workplace processes.According to Brod 1984, technostress can contribute to employee resistance, lower adoption rates, reduced productivity, and unrealized returns on technology investments. The company found that organizations often deploy technology faster than they prepare employees and leaders to integrate those technologies into daily operations.These findings led the company to focus on what it describes as the Human-AI Gap—the difference between an organization's investment in AI technologies and its workforce's readiness to effectively adopt and utilize them.For Defense Industrial Base suppliers, closing that gap may become increasingly important as AI capabilities are integrated into defense operations, advanced manufacturing, logistics networks, cybersecurity systems, and mission-support functions."Maintaining America's leadership position requires more than developing advanced technologies," Byrd-Hill said. "It requires building organizations that can adapt to technological change faster, implement AI more effectively, and create cultures that continuously learn and innovate."Automation Workz believes organizations that successfully integrate AI into operations while simultaneously investing in workforce readiness will be better positioned to improve productivity, strengthen competitiveness, and generate measurable returns from AI investments.As part of its expanded mission, the company will continue developing Human-AI Integration methodologies designed to help Department of War organizations, Defense Industrial Base suppliers, manufacturers, and government partners assess technology readiness, improve adoption rates, strengthen workforce capabilities, and increase the value generated from AI investments.The company said its rebranding reflects a broader commitment to supporting America's defense and industrial competitiveness by helping organizations accelerate AI adoption while building cultures capable of adapting to continuous technological change.ABOUT AUTOMATION WORKZAutomation Workz is a Human-AI Integration firm that helps organizations accelerate AI adoption, improve workforce readiness, and generate measurable ROI from artificial intelligence investments. Through behavioral intelligence, culture audits, executive coaching, workforce transformation, and its proprietary SenseiiWyze™ platform, the company supports organizations seeking to maximize the value of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

America's Fighting 2 Tech Wars

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