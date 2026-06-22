Café el Cibaeño Pledges 5% of Sales to Fight Serious Childhood Diseases

Café el Cibaeño and Love for the Kids

Great men plant trees, the shade of which they will never live to enjoy. If this commitment helps to heal a single child it will have been worth our effort.” — C. Constantin Poindexter Salcedo

SANTIAGO DE LOS CABALLEROS, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poindexter Marcelino Agroindustrias el Cibao, S.A. , parent company of the Café el Cibaeño coffee brand, announced today that it will dedicate five percent (5%) of all product sales to charitable purposes focused on supporting institutions devoted to the treatment and cure of serious and/or fatal diseases affecting children.The commitment will apply to every sale of the brand, regardless of the channel or origin of the purchase. It will be sustained permanently as an integral part of the company's business model. Funds and gifts in kind will be directed to hospitals, treatment centers, and nonprofit organizations that care for children facing high-risk diagnoses, prioritizing institutions whose work directly affects access to care, research, and treatments that would otherwise be beyond the reach of many families.Café el Cibaeño is a specialty coffee brand that brings together beans of Dominican, South American, and African origin, with an identity deeply rooted in the land and people of the Cibao. Through this initiative, the company seeks to turn that connection to the land into a tangible benefit for the youngest generations of the region and the country."Every Café el Cibaeño product is born of our Dominican heritage. Part of that is a deeply rooted culture of helping one another, and more particularly, the most vulnerable among us. We firmly believe that our success should be shared with those who need it," said C. Constantin Poindexter Salcedo. "Great men plant trees, the shade of which they will never live to enjoy. If this commitment helps to heal a single child, or to restore to even one family the hope that fear and uncertainty have ripped away from them, it will have been worth our effort."Details about the company's gifting programs will be posted on its website. Café el Cibaeño is a Dominican coffee brand owned by Poindexter Marcelino Agroindustrias el Cibao, S.A. The company instituted a social responsibility policy at the commencement of corporate operations. Charitable initiatives are managed by the Carlyle Poindexter Charitable Foundation , and every donation is matched by Mr. Poindexter Salcedo from his personal funds, pursuant to a perpetual trust established with the Foundation.

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