STK 2026, Bringing Together Global Tech Leaders and Next-Generation Innovation

620 Companies from 16 Countries Showcase the Future of AI, Robotics, Quantum Technology, and Digital Transformation

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- STK 2026(Smart Tech Korea 2026) , Korea’s largest technology business platform, successfully concluded its three-day run at COEX in Seoul from 10–12 June 2026.Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, STK 2026 was held under the theme “The Tech Nexus”, highlighting the convergence of emerging technologies and industries. The event brought together 620 companies from 16 countries, occupying 1,800 booths across the entire COEX exhibition venue and reaffirming its position as one of Asia’s leading technology business exhibitions.The exhibition featured seven specialised technology shows under one roof, including AI & Big Data Show, Smart Tech Show, Secu Tech Show, Robot Tech Show, Retail & Logis Tech Show, AI+Smart Factory Show, and Korea Metaverse Festival. By connecting diverse technology sectors across the full industrial value chain, STK 2026 provided a comprehensive platform for innovation, collaboration, and business growth.This year’s event showcased a wide range of cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of industry and society. Global technology leaders, including Dell Technologies, NVIDIA, Microsoft, ElevenLabs, and Similarweb, presented the latest developments in artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, and enterprise solutions. Korean technology innovators such as Samsung SDS, Persona AI, BI Matrix, and Obzen also demonstrated advanced AI applications and industry-specific use cases.Robotics emerged as one of the strongest themes throughout the exhibition. Leading international robotics companies, including AGIBOT, GALBOT, Paxini, and EngineAI, showcased the latest advancements in humanoid robotics and Physical AI, while Korean robotics innovators such as UND, Mobilio, T-Robotics, and TXR Robotics introduced next-generation automation technologies designed to transform industrial productivity.The event also highlighted emerging opportunities in quantum computing, cybersecurity, digital healthcare, and XR technologies, reflecting the growing convergence of advanced technologies across multiple industries.One of the key highlights of STK 2026 was the participation of Quebec, Canada, as the event’s Nation of Honor. Through the special programme “Quebec Innovation Spotlight – AI, Robotics & Beyond,” Quebec introduced its world-class AI and deep-tech ecosystem and facilitated new opportunities for international collaboration between Korean and Canadian technology stakeholders.Alongside the exhibition, the global tech conference TechCon 2026 welcomed global technology experts and thought leaders to discuss the future of artificial intelligence, robotics, and quantum technologies. Distinguished keynote speakers included Yoshua Bengio, Founder of Mila and Professor at Université de Montréal; Rémi Quirion, Chief Scientist of Quebec; and Sarath Chandar, Associate Professor at Polytechnique Montréal. Their presentations provided valuable insights into the rapidly evolving technology landscape and future innovation strategies.Throughout the three-day event, STK 2026 served as an active business platform connecting technology providers, buyers, investors, researchers, and policymakers. Numerous business meetings, networking programmes, and technology demonstrations were conducted on-site, fostering meaningful partnerships and collaboration opportunities across industries and borders.An official from the STK Organising Committee commented:"As technological innovation accelerates, the ability to connect technologies, industries, and people has become more important than ever. STK 2026 demonstrated the power of convergence by bringing together global technology leaders and emerging innovators on a single platform. We look forward to continuing to support international collaboration and business growth within the global technology ecosystem."Following the successful conclusion of this year’s event, preparations are already underway for STK 2027, which will be held from 2–4 June 2027 at COEX, Seoul, with an expanded programme designed to strengthen global technology exchange and business opportunities further.About STK(Smart Tech Korea)STK(Smart Tech Korea) is Korea’s largest future technology exhibition and business platform, covering artificial intelligence, robotics, smart manufacturing, digital logistics, cybersecurity, digital healthcare, quantum technology, XR, and other next-generation industries. By fostering technology convergence, industry collaboration, and international partnerships, STK serves as a key hub connecting the future innovation ecosystem.

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