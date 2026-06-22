HIPTHER Baltics 2026 Concludes Landmark Three-City Series, Bringing Together 430 Industry Leaders

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIPTHER proudly concludes the inaugural edition of its expanded HIPTHER Baltics 2026 conference series, successfully bringing together a total of 430 participants across three dedicated events in Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn.Building on the legacy of the MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit and introducing a new, country-focused format, HIPTHER Baltics 2026 delivered three high-impact conferences designed around the most pressing regulatory, technological, and business developments shaping the Baltic and Nordic regions. The series focused on creating meaningful dialogue between regulators, operators, fintech leaders, technology innovators, legal experts, investors, and compliance professionals.The 2026 edition featured:HIPTHER Baltics: Vilnius – iGaming Regulation & Fintech IntegrationHIPTHER Baltics: Riga – Cross-Border Compliance & Player ProtectionHIPTHER Baltics & Nordics: Tallinn – Digital Governance & Startup InnovationVilnius: Exploring Lithuania's Regulatory TransformationThe series launched on 21 April in Vilnius, where discussions focused on Lithuania's evolving regulatory landscape and the increasing convergence of fintech, payments, blockchain, and iGaming.Industry leaders examined topics including MiCA implementation, AML requirements, digital assets, banking transformation, tokenisation, AI adoption in financial services, next-generation payments, and the growing role of compliance in sustainable business growth. The event marked the beginning of a new chapter for Baltic-focused industry conversations and set the tone for the months ahead.Riga: Regulation, Risk and Growth in a Changing MarketOn 11 May, HIPTHER Baltics arrived in Riga, bringing together experts from gaming, fintech, legal, compliance, and technology sectors for a day dedicated to practical business realities.Key conversations addressed responsible gaming, player protection, AML implementation, fraud prevention, AI in supervision and taxation, payments innovation, cross-border licensing, data protection, affiliate marketing, and the transition from traditional SEO to AI-powered discoverability. The Riga edition highlighted how businesses can remain compliant while continuing to innovate and grow in increasingly regulated environments.Tallinn: Digital Governance Meets InnovationThe series concluded on 2 June in Tallinn, one of Europe's most digitally advanced capitals.The event explored the intersection of digital governance, startup ecosystems, digital identity, compliance, investment, fintech innovation, and iGaming. Discussions ranged from eIDAS 2.0 and trusted digital onboarding to sustainable player acquisition, operational partnerships, AI-powered business growth, and the future of digital societies.Tallinn also hosted the HIPTHER Baltic & Nordics Gaming Awards 2026 , celebrating excellence across operators, suppliers, technology providers, and industry leaders from the Baltic and Nordic regions.Beyond Conferences: Building a Regional CommunityThroughout all three events, participants benefited from curated networking opportunities and practical learning sessions through the HIPTHER Academy, HIPTHER's educational platform focused on delivering hands-on skills, professional development, and industry certifications.The combination of boutique-format events, high-level content, and meaningful networking once again demonstrated why the Baltics continue to attract increasing attention as a hub for innovation, regulation, and cross-border collaboration.Looking Ahead – HIPTHER Baltics 2027Reflecting on the success of the series, Zoltan Tündik, Co-Founder and Head of Business at HIPTHER, commented:"We are incredibly proud of what we achieved across the Baltics in 2026, but this is only the beginning. The success of the three-city series has provided us with valuable insights, feedback, and inspiration that we are already incorporating into the planning of HIPTHER Baltics 2027. The Baltics have a unique energy when it comes to business events, innovation, and networking, and we are excited to continue growing alongside this vibrant community. Our commitment remains the same: delivering meaningful conversations, practical learning opportunities, and exceptional networking experiences that bring together the region's most influential stakeholders."After the successful completion of HIPTHER Baltics 2026 and the overwhelmingly positive feedback received from participants, the #hipthers team is already working on an exciting and enhanced next edition.With the HIPTHER Warsaw Summit set to take place on 27–28 October 2026 and an ambitious roadmap for 2027–2030 already taking shape, HIPTHER continues its mission of connecting industries, markets, and ideas through premium learning, meaningful networking, and cross-border collaboration across Europe.About HIPTHERHIPTHER is a media hub and events organizer serving the Gaming and Technology industries, including Fintech, Blockchain, Crypto, AI, Cybersecurity, Compliance, and Digital Innovation. Through its conferences, media platforms, awards programs, and community initiatives, HIPTHER connects decision-makers, innovators, regulators, and business leaders across Europe and beyond.

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