Eye Care Supplement Market Size to Reach US$3.8 Billion by 2033 at 4.5% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

Eye Care Supplement Market

BRENFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global eye care supplement market is experiencing steady growth as consumers place greater emphasis on preventive healthcare and vision wellness. Increasing screen exposure from smartphones, computers, and digital devices has heightened awareness of eye health, encouraging the adoption of nutritional supplements that support visual function. Products containing vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, lutein, zeaxanthin, and omega-3 fatty acids are becoming increasingly popular among individuals seeking to maintain healthy eyesight and reduce the risk of age-related vision issues.

According to Persistence Market Research, the global eye care supplement market size is likely to be valued at US$2.8 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$3.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. Growing health consciousness, an aging population, and rising demand for preventive nutrition are expected to support market expansion throughout the forecast period.

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Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The eye care supplement market is projected to grow from US$2.8 billion in 2026 to US$3.8 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

➤ Rising awareness of vision health is boosting demand for eye care supplements worldwide.

➤ Increased digital screen usage is contributing to higher adoption of vision-support products.

➤ Aging populations are creating long-term demand for eye health nutrition solutions.

➤ Product innovations featuring antioxidants and essential nutrients are driving market growth.

➤ Online retail channels are improving accessibility and consumer reach.

Market Segmentation

The eye care supplement market is segmented based on product type, formulation, ingredient composition, and distribution channel. Vitamin- and mineral-based supplements continue to dominate demand due to their widespread acceptance and established benefits for eye health. Antioxidant-rich products are also gaining traction as consumers seek solutions to combat oxidative stress and maintain retinal health.

Distribution channels include pharmacies, supermarkets, specialty health stores, and online platforms. Online sales have expanded significantly due to convenience, broader product availability, and increased consumer preference for digital shopping. Adult and elderly consumers represent major end-user groups, driven by growing concerns regarding vision maintenance and age-related eye conditions.

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Regional Insights

North America remains a leading market for eye care supplements due to high consumer awareness, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong spending on wellness products. The widespread availability of supplements and growing concern over digital eye strain continue to support regional growth.

Europe also holds a significant market share, supported by an aging population and increasing focus on preventive healthcare. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is emerging as a promising region due to rising disposable incomes, expanding healthcare awareness, and growing adoption of nutritional supplements.

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Market Dynamics

One of the primary drivers of the eye care supplement market is the increasing prevalence of digital eye strain caused by prolonged use of electronic devices. Consumers are increasingly seeking nutritional products that help support visual performance and overall eye wellness.

However, challenges such as limited consumer awareness regarding supplement efficacy and competition from alternative eye health solutions may restrain market growth. Some individuals prefer obtaining nutrients through dietary sources rather than supplementation.

Despite these challenges, opportunities remain strong. Personalized nutrition, innovative ingredient formulations, and expanding e-commerce channels are expected to create new avenues for growth. Increasing healthcare awareness in emerging economies is also likely to support future market expansion.

Company Insights

Key players operating in the eye care supplement market include Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, Pfizer Inc., Amway Corporation, Bayer AG, ZeaVision Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., NOW Foods, and The Nature’s Bounty Co.

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