Sake Meguri 2026 brings over 20 Japanese Breweries Under One Roof in Singapore

Sake Meguri 2026 Logo Previous Sake Meguri event

Three immersive cultural tasting sessions featuring over 20 master brewers from Japan, and exclusive sake labels.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For one weekend only, Sake Meguri 2026 returns this July for the fourth edition of Grand Sake Meguri, inviting both seasoned enthusiasts and curious newcomers to discover the rich diversity of Japan's beloved alcoholic beverage. Organised by Sake.sg , the event offers one of the best-value ways to explore sake in Singapore, from exclusive event-only deals to rare tasting opportunities, and promises an immersive celebration of craftsmanship, flavour and culture.Held at the Peony Junior Ballroom, Sands Expo & Convention Centre - marking its first time at the venue - Sake Meguri 2026 spans three curated sessions and is expected to welcome more than 1,000 attendees across the weekend.As interest in premium Japanese cuisine and culture continues to grow in Singapore, Sake Meguri 2026 brings together the flavours and artisanal excellence behind Japan’s beloved drink, offering visitors an immersive journey typically only experienced across multiple regions of Japan, now available under one roof in Singapore.Guests can sample and purchase a wide selection of premium sake while engaging directly with more than 20 master brewers and over 200 premium sake labels from Japan, offering rare opportunities to learn about the craft, heritage, and stories behind each bottle.Building on last year’s success, this year’s festival will feature an expanded lineup of breweries, including Katsuyama from Miyagi Prefecture, while also marking the return of crowd favourites such as Umenoyado. From award-winning labels to regional favourites, attendees can look forward to discovering a remarkable breadth of sake styles and flavour profiles from across Japan, including acclaimed Japanese brands such as Choya Umeshu, Kirishima Shuzo and Hakkaisan Brewery.Eric Ong, Director of Sake.sg said, “Sake Meguri was created to bring people closer to the stories, craftsmanship and passion behind every bottle of sake. For 2026, we’re excited to bring in more breweries from Japan, introduce new labels to the city, and offer an even more immersive experience for sake lovers in Singapore.”Unlock Exclusive Event-only DealsBeyond the tastings, guests can enjoy exclusive Sake Meguri-only promotional prices of up to 60 percent off on their favourite bottles and special event offers available only during the festival.Making a return this year is the fan-favourite Surprise Box, giving attendees the chance to uncover carefully selected sake offerings and exclusive finds. As part of a lucky draw, attendees who spend a minimum of $200 during the event will also stand a chance to win exclusive prizes, including a grand prize from premium yacht experience provider MS Eternity, valued at up to $3,000.Making it an incredible value from the moment you walk in, every attendee will receive a deluxe goodie bag worth over $400, packed with curated products including small sake bottles and and vouchers to Japanese restaurants such as Sen-ryo, Uoharu and The CHOYA Ginza Bar - the ticket pays for itself.Ticketing InformationTickets for Sake Meguri 2026 are available for purchase here , while stocks last.Exclusive VIP Session: Friday, 24 July 2026, 5:00 PM – 9:00 PMGeneral Admission:- Saturday, 25 July 2026, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PMOR- Saturday, 25 July 2026, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PMExclusive VIP ExperiencesElevating the experience, this year will see the introduction of an Exclusive VIP Session, where guests can sample rare, highly sought-after labels. Paired with close-up interactions with brewers and sake experts, it’s a unique opportunity to better understand the stories and craftsmanship behind each pour.Registered Sake.sg members who spend $500+ in a single transaction will receive one complimentary VIP Session ticket, while those who spend $250+ can purchase up to two VIP Session tickets at a special promotional rate of $49.90 each. All VIP Session ticket holders will also receive a $10 Grab voucher!From first-time tastings to seasoned enthusiasts deepening their appreciation, Sake Meguri 2026 offers a rare opportunity to experience the breadth and depth of Japanese sake culture in one place. Let’s kanpai to an unforgettable sake experience this July.###About Sake MeguriOrganised by Sake.sg, Sake Meguri 2026 is a premier sake event in Singapore, dedicated to celebrating the rich culture, tradition, and artistry of Japanese sake. The event serves as a bridge between sake lovers and master brewers, featuring a wide selection of premium sake from Japan's top breweries, alongside engaging activities and unique tasting experiences. For more information, visit https://tickets.sakemeguri.sg/

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