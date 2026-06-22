Electoral Commission reports smooth start to national Voter Registration Weekend

The voter registration weekend for the 2026 Local Government Elections to be held on 4 November 2026 has started off on an overwhelmingly positive note in 23 706 voting stations. By 08h00 close to 100% of stations were confirmed open and operational.

In few instances where voting stations did not open on time the delays were due to community protests.

The Commission expresses its appreciation to the 48 212 electoral officials for ensuring that the registration operations commenced as planned, and that voters get a good experience when visiting the voting stations.

The registration stations will remain open until 17h00 today and reopen on Sunday at 08h00. The remaining hours of today and tomorrow present an opportunity for eligible voters to register or update their details and secure their place on the voters’ roll with convenience.

Voter Registration Activity

By midday, over 330 000 voter registration applications had been processed. Just over 300 000 transactions were processed on the VMD at voting stations. While 30 000 were applications on the online platform. Predictable, provinces with population densities account for the majority of the transactions with KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape recording the highest applications.

Early indications point to young persons as the majority of applicants.

Since this morning, our contact centre has facilitated and assisted 640 voters through direct queries, alongside 221 interactions via social media platforms.

The Commission expresses its appreciation to the many South Africans who have participated in the registration process since this morning. The turnout recorded thus far reflects an encouraging commitment to democratic participation. 2

Voter requirements

The Commission wishes to remind South Africans that in the forthcoming elections voters are required to register in the voting district where they ordinarily reside and will only be able to vote at the voting station where they are registered.

Voters are reminded that a valid South African identity document (a green barcoded identity book, smart ID card, or valid temporary identity certificate issued by the Department of Home Affairs), is required to complete their registration or update their details. The Department of Home Affairs remains open to facilitate access to the documentation required for voter registration.

Although proof of address is not required for registration, providing an address or a description of a place of ordinary residence remains important to enable the chief electoral officer to allocate voters to the correct segment of the voters’ roll.

Citizens may register at their registration station or online through the Commission’s online registration platform at registertovote.elections.org.za. The online registration portal will remain open until midnight on the day the election is officially proclaimed by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, after which voter registration and updates to registration details will close.

The Commission also extends its gratitude to political parties, community leaders, civil society organisations, traditional leaders, security agencies and all stakeholders for supporting the registration process.

Call to Actions

Registered voters are also encouraged to verify their registration details online, through the IEC app, by contacting the Commission’s contact centre on 0800 11 8000, or by sending their identity number via SMS to 32810.

Get Up. Show Up. Vote!

For media queries: Contact Kate Bapela on 082 600 6386

For media interviews: spokesperson@elections.org.za

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