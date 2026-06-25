MOTR Podcast Network Announces C NOTE: Chase the Music, a New Documentary Podcast Series Premiering July 6

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A new podcast highlighting the dawn of the boy band era, the realities behind the music industry, and the cost of stardom

But underneath it, it's a story about family, ambition, sacrifice, and what happens when the thing you've spent your life chasing finally arrives” — Remso W. Martinez

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOTR Podcast Network today announced the upcoming launch of C NOTE: Chase the Music, a five-episode limited documentary podcast series chronicling the rise, success, and lasting impact of the Orlando-based Latin pop group C NOTE through the experiences of founding member Brody Martinez.Produced by nephew-and-uncle duo Remso W. Martinez and Brody Martinez, the series unfolds as a candid conversation between two family members whose lives followed surprisingly similar paths despite growing up in different generations. Through five episodes, Brody reflects on his journey from aspiring musician to founding member of one of the most recognizable Latin pop groups of the late 1990s and early 2000s, while Remso explores the parallels between Brody's story and his own experiences pursuing success in media, marketing, and entrepreneurship.More than two decades after the height of the boy-band era, C NOTE: Chase the Music pulls back the curtain on a rarely told chapter of pop music history. The series includes firsthand accounts of Brody Martinez's involvement in an early iteration of *NSYNC alongside Justin Timberlake and Chris Kirkpatrick, his experiences working under controversial music manager Lou Pearlman, and the realities of navigating an industry that created stars almost overnight.Rather than a traditional documentary featuring numerous commentators and industry voices, the series is built entirely around an intimate dialogue between uncle and nephew. The result is a personal exploration of ambition, identity, reinvention, family, and the enduring pursuit of purpose long after the spotlight fades.The title, C NOTE: Chase the Music, reflects the central theme of the series: the lifelong pursuit of artistic purpose beyond commercial success.The soundtrack for the series features original music composed and performed by Harvey Lex Marshall, who served as drummer for two world tours with Justin Timberlake and has performed alongside Janet Jackson, Rihanna, and New Kids on the Block.All five episodes will premiere simultaneously on Monday, July 6, 2026, allowing listeners to experience the complete story from beginning to end. The series will be available on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are available.“On the surface, this is a story about a boy band,” said producer and CEO of Marketer on the Run, Remso W. Martinez. “But underneath it, it's a story about family, ambition, sacrifice, and what happens when the thing you've spent your life chasing finally arrives”.Produced by MOTR Podcast Network, a boutique label operating within Marketer on the Run, one of Las Vegas’s top marketing and fractional CMO firms, the series reflects the network's mission of creating narrative-driven limited series that explore culture, identity, ambition, and the stories that exist beyond the spotlight.Listeners can receive all five episodes when the series premieres on July 6 anywhere podcasts can be found.

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