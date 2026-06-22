NanoGhost Receives an Israel Innovation Authority Grant to Advance Immuno-Oncology Collaboration with BGU

Nanoghost particle aproaching a tumor

This technology has the potential to advance new immunotherapy approaches for patients with significant unmet medical needs” — Yonatan Malca, CEO of NanoGhost.

NETANYA, ISRAEL, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NanoGhost Ltd., a biotechnology company developing a proprietary targeted drug delivery platform for cancer and other severe diseases, announced today that it has been awarded a new grant from the Israel Innovation Authority to support an innovative collaborative research program with Ben-Gurion University of the Negev via its technology transfer company, BGN. This marks the sixth grant awarded to NanoGhost by the Israel Innovation Authority, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s technology and development strategy.The newly funded program will focus on advancing next-generation immuno-oncology approaches in the field of immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of cancers with significant unmet medical needs, including brain cancers. Immune checkpoint inhibitors have transformed cancer treatment over the past decade and have become one of the most important classes of oncology therapeutics. Despite their success, many patients continue to experience limited responses, disease progression, or lack of effective treatment options, particularly in aggressive cancers such as glioblastoma and other difficult-to-treat solid tumors.The global market for immune checkpoint inhibitors is estimated at tens of billions of dollars annually and continues to grow as immunotherapy becomes a standard of care across an expanding range of cancer indications. The collaboration between NanoGhost and Ben-Gurion University aims to explore innovative approaches that could help address critical unmet medical needs and contribute to the next generation of cancer immunotherapies.“We are honored to receive this continued support from the Israel Innovation Authority and to collaborate with Ben-Gurion University on this exciting program,” said Yonatan Malca, CEO of NanoGhost. “This project has the potential to advance new immunotherapy approaches for patients with significant unmet medical needs while further validating NanoGhost’s platform for the targeted delivery of biologics.”About NanoGhostNanoGhost Ltd. is a biotechnology company developing a proprietary targeted drug delivery platform based on nano-vesicles derived from mesenchymal stem cell membranes. The platform is designed to selectively deliver a broad range of therapeutic payloads to diseased tissues, including cancerous tumors, with the goal of improving efficacy while reducing systemic toxicity. To date, the company has raised approximately $17 million, including approximately $4.5 million in non-dilutive grants from leading innovation and research funding programs. NanoGhost is advancing multiple oncology programs and has generated promising preclinical results in several cancer indications, including brain tumors.About Ben-Gurion University of the NegevBen-Gurion University (BGU) of the Negev (BGN) is an internationally acclaimed research institution inspired by David Ben-Gurion's vision of the Negev desert as a source of solutions for Israel and the world. BGU is a hub of innovation in critical areas such as cybersecurity, climate change mitigation, water tech, and health tech. Leveraging its expertise, the University anchors a thriving ecosystem of multinational corporations, startups, and R&D centers. BGU's commitment to inclusion and interdisciplinary collaboration drives transformative research and sustainable social change, shaping a brighter future for Israel and the world.About Ben Gurion University of the Negev(BGN)BGN is the technology transfer company of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), delivering innovation from the desert to the world. By connecting world-class research with leading global technology partners, BGN transforms scientific discoveries into innovative technologies, startups, and collaborations. With a vast portfolio of patents, spin-off companies, and strategic partnerships spanning fields such as cybersecurity, robotics, biotechnology, energy, agtech, and quantum research, BGN brings inventions from the labs of Beer-Sheva, Sde Boker, and Eilat to markets across the globe.About the Israel Innovation Authority(IIA)The Israel Innovation Authority is the governmental agency responsible for fostering innovation and supporting technological research and development across Israel’s economy. Through competitive grant programs, the Authority promotes collaborations between academia and industry, helping accelerate the development of breakthrough technologies with the potential to generate significant societal and economic impact.This new award represents the sixth grant NanoGhost has received from the Israel Innovation Authority and further strengthens the company’s efforts to advance innovative therapeutic solutions for patients facing some of the most challenging cancers.For collaborations, partnerships, and investment opportunities, please reach out to: yonatan@nano-ghost.com

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