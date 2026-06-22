How Dentists Can Build a Trusted Brand and Attract More Patients: Dr. Catrise Austin at FDC 2026
Dr. Catrise Austin speaks on the power of Authority™ at the Florida Dental Convention 2026, showing dentists how strategic branding and trust can transform them from best-kept secrets into the go-to experts in their communities.
Dr. Catrise Austin showcases her new book, The Authority Gap™: Why You're Not the Expert They Call... And How to Position Yourself to Get Booked, Featured, and Paid, a guide to help entrepreneurs transform expertise into influence, credibility, and business growth.
Celebrity dentist Dr. Catrise Austin shows dental professionals how to build trust, increase visibility, and attract more ideal patients – live at FDC 2026.
The course addresses a growing challenge in the dental profession: clinical excellence alone is no longer enough to attract and retain ideal patients. Research shows that 77% of patients begin their provider search online, choosing providers they know, like, and trust before they ever pick up the phone. Dr. Austin built the Authority Gap framework to help dental professionals close the distance between being highly qualified and being widely recognized -- and this FDC session is the first time she has presented it as a formal continuing education course for the Florida Dental Association.
Attendees will leave with a working personal and practice brand strategy, a roadmap for optimizing their online presence across websites, social media, and digital profiles, and a sustainable content plan designed to build patient trust and showcase clinical expertise. The session also covers how authority-building activities -- including media exposure, speaking engagements, published works, and community involvement -- translate directly into increased patient inquiries, stronger case acceptance, and long-term practice growth. Each attendee can take the free Fame Formula Score assessment at www.fameformulascore.com before or after the session to identify their specific authority gaps and receive a personalized action plan.
Dr. Austin is also a contributing co-author in The Dental Exit Blueprint by Elijah Desmond of Dental Pitch Advisory & Brokerage, a forthcoming book built around the 13 EBITDA Levers that drive maximum practice value, set for release in July 2026. Her chapter makes the case that personal branding and visibility are not just marketing tools -- they are measurable drivers of practice valuation that belong in every dentist's exit strategy.
WHO SHOULD ATTEND
The course is designed for dentists and dental professionals who are losing patients to less-qualified competitors who are simply better known, struggling to convert online visibility into new patient calls, relying entirely on referrals with no predictable way to attract ideal patients, or approaching a practice sale without a personal brand that supports their valuation. It is equally relevant for early-career dentists building their reputation and established practitioners who want to expand their reach beyond their immediate community.
WHAT ATTENDEES WILL LEARN
• Build a compelling personal and practice brand that influences patient decision-making before the first appointment
• Optimize online visibility across websites, social media, and digital profiles
• Develop a simple, sustainable content strategy that builds trust and showcases expertise
• Leverage authority-building activities -- media exposure, speaking, publishing, and community presence -- to enhance practice reputation
• Use digital branding to increase patient inquiries, improve case acceptance, and support long-term practice growth
• Discover their personal Authority Gap and get a customized action plan
"Dentists spend years mastering their craft, but visibility is the gap between a full schedule and an empty chair. Closing The Authority Gap is not just a marketing strategy -- it's a practice growth strategy and an exit strategy. I built this framework specifically for dental professionals who are ready to become the go-to authority in their market." -- Dr. Catrise Austin
EVENT DETAILS
• Event: 2026 Florida Dental Convention -- Annual Meeting of the Florida Dental Association
• Venue: Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, Kissimmee, FL
• Session: The Authority Gap (Course #NC19)
• Date & Time: Friday, June 26, 2026 | 2:00-4:00 PM
• Conference Dates: June 25-27, 2026
REGISTER
Dental professionals can register for the 2026 Florida Dental Convention and reserve their seat for Course #NC19 at https://events.floridadental.org/. Attendees are encouraged to take the free Fame Formula Score assessment before the session to identify their specific authority gaps and arrive ready to act.
ABOUT THE AUTHORITY GAP
The Authority Gap book is Dr. Austin's resource that helps experts, entrepreneurs, and healthcare professionals turn their expertise into influence and income. Available on Amazon or receive a free digital download when you take the Fame Formula Score assessment.
ABOUT DR. CATRISE AUSTIN
Dr. Catrise Austin is an award-winning cosmetic dentist, bestselling author, speaker, and creator of the Fame Formula -- a proven framework that helps professionals build authority, increase visibility, and attract ideal clients. Known as "The Queen of Smiles," Dr. Austin has more than 25 years of experience in dentistry. She built and successfully sold her New York City dental practice before expanding her expertise into branding, media, and business growth.
Her celebrity clientele includes Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Anthony Anderson, Paula Abdul, New York Knicks Charles Oakley, and Olympic champion Claressa Shields. Dr. Austin's work has been featured in Entrepreneur Magazine, The Today Show, and The Dr. Oz Show. She made history as a clue on Jeopardy! and has spoken at Becker's Future of Dentistry Roundtable, the Michigan Dental Association, Podfest, and Dentistry's Got Talent: Marketing Showdown. She is the host of the Let's Talk Smiles Podcast and was named Best Podcast Host 2025 by The Dental Socials. Dr. Austin is the founder of Celebrity Branding, LLC.
Catrise Austin
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What’s Your Authority Score? Discover How to Build Visibility, Attract Ideal Clients, and Close Your Authority Gap
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