Top Retail Media Thought Leaders Have 'Conversation at Cannes' Webinar to Address Promising Tactic’s Most Vexing Issues

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Progress Ventures Founding Partner Rethink Retail Top Expert, Sam Thompson Will Engage Author, Path-Purchase Commerce Leader, Retail Media IQ CEO Mat Drela

Retail media is the ultimate gift for innovative challenger brands looking to gain share from the legacy leaders” — Sam Thompson Founding Partner Progress Ventures

CANNES, PROVENCE-ALPES-CôTE D'AZUR, FRANCE, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two of the most respected, front-line leaders, will convene seaside in Cannes, France at 5pm local time/8am PDT/11am EDT Thursday June 25th at the conclusion of the Cannes Lions International Creative Festival to address the critical questions currently preventing retail media from achieving its true potential; https://www.linkedin.com/events/7470531865477652481/ Progress Ventures Founding Partner Sam Thompson and Author and CEO Mat Drela live retail media 24/7 but view it from separate lenses as a lead investor in the space versus a performance marketing , retail media agency CEO. Both men share the common view that retail media is a fast-emerging media colossus with a huge upside providing frequent company turf wars can be properly managed and brand managers recognize that good results are far from optimal. According to Mr. Thompson; “Retail media is the ultimate gift for innovative challenger brands looking to gain share from the legacy leaders in their category assuming they understand the proper strategy and metrics to deploy. Progress Ventures is especially focused on the market potential of the technology platforms which enable brands and marketers to master the full potential of retail media.”Mat Drela is an 18 year ad tech executive and founding CEO of one of the top retail media agencies, Retail Media IQ. He notes: “Retail media is search on steroids for challenger consumer brands with validating, real time performance marketing metrics. The question is not so much whether it is a full funnel tactic as to how it can be fully optimized to achieve its true potential. We know for instance that for the average brand, two thirds of retail media searches either generate no revenue at all or are overpriced. This results in revenue gains that are only half of what can be achieved. Sam and I are committed to agnostically digging into those obstacles that are hindering optimal performance”Retail Media IQRetail Media IQ is a focused, Ai-driven, performance advertising agency for challenger brands. RMIQ charges a modest commission only on the incremental revenue it achieves for its clients and thus eliminates any risk of engagement. The company was founded in 2024 by ad-tech veteran and London School of Economics grad Mat Drela. Mat is a leading thought leader in the field and a 2025 recipient of the Path to Purchase Institute’s Top Forty Commerce Leader Under Forty award. He also recently authored the first comprehensive book on the subject entitled: “Retail Media: Strategy, Structure and Execution” which is available on Amazon. He can be reached at m@rmiq.netProgress VenturesProgress Ventures is a sector-focused venture fund, specialized in the advertising, commerce, marketing, and media technology markets. Their experience guiding innovative technology into market and through hyper-growth sit at the heart of their investment ethos. As strategic investors, the fund provides financial guidance to best prepare and propel early-stage to growth-stage investments. Portfolio companies get to utilize the full resources of PV’s ecosystem, including direct access to an extensive expert network of Executives-in Residence. For more information contact Sam Thompson at Sam@progressventures.com.

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