Red Cloud Bamboo Acquires Bamboo Plus, Expanding Into National Planter Box Market

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Cloud Bamboo , Melbourne's most established specialist bamboo nursery, has acquired Bamboo Plus, a well-regarded bamboo and planter box business operating nationally across eastern Australia. The acquisition, completed in November 2025, gives Red Cloud a fully operational planter box arm with an existing customer base, a proven product range, and national shipping capability stretching from Victoria to southern Queensland.The move represents the most significant expansion in the Heatherton nursery's 23-year history. Red Cloud has built its reputation growing all stock on-site, selling exclusively clumping bamboo varieties suited to Melbourne's climate. The Bamboo Plus acquisition adds a complementary product line without pulling the business away from what it does best.A Business Already Built ProperlyWhat made Bamboo Plus attractive wasn't potential. It was the fact that nothing needed fixing. The business came with established systems, a loyal customer base, and a product range spanning fibreglass and corten steel planters. Peter Ravesi, owner of Red Cloud Bamboo, wasn't looking to spend years building a planter box operation from scratch when one already existed that met the same standard his nursery operates by."Mike's built a solid operation," Ravesi says. "The products are good, the systems work, customers know the business. We could spend years trying to build our own planter box range, or we could acquire something that was already being done right."The pairing is a natural one. Customers buying bamboo screening plants often need planter boxes too. Red Cloud can now supply both from a single source.The Story Behind the SaleWhat sealed the deal was how it came about. Mike, the founder of Bamboo Plus, was looking to retire, and faced a decision most small business owners eventually confront: who do you trust with what you've built? Rather than selling to a distributor or a buyer with no connection to the industry, he called a competitor he'd watched operate with the same values for years."I could've sold it to a big distributor or someone just looking to grab the revenue," Mike says. "But I built this to be done properly, and I wasn't going to hand it over to someone who'd strip it down or take it in a different direction. Peter gets it."Honestly, it's a rare outcome. Two businesses operating in the same space, one buying the other not to eliminate a competitor but because the fit was genuine.What the Combined Business Looks LikeThe Bamboo Plus website remains live. The brand hasn't been absorbed or retired. It now operates as a dedicated planter box arm under the Red Cloud Bamboo umbrella, with national shipping covering VIC, SA, NSW, TAS, and southern QLD.Red Cloud's bamboo plants are grown on-site at the 5-acre Heatherton property, acclimatised to Melbourne's conditions before they leave the nursery. That same attention to product quality now sits behind the planter box offering. The combined operation serves homeowners, landscapers, architects, and developers across most of the country.Existing Bamboo Plus customers can continue ordering through the same website and access the same product range. Behind the scenes, the business now benefits from Red Cloud's 23 years of industry experience and an owner who is personally involved in how both sides operate.Red Cloud Bamboo is located at 2 Plant Grove, Heatherton VIC 3202. For enquiries, visit redcloudbamboo.com.au or call 03 9551 8559.

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