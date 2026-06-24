Chinese Tech and EV Brands Choose The Clear Idea for European Roadshows

From Midea's 120-event German tour to Polestar and Omoda, Jaecoo and Chery at Fleet Procure Live, Chinese brands are using roadshows to enter Europe fast

The Clear Idea bring their international roadshow experience, project management tools and multi-lingual account managers, ensuring the event planning is totally taken care of.” — Jochen Schaefer, Head of Marketing, Midea Europe

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midea, BYD, Polestar, Omoda, Jaecoo and Chery have each used The Clear Idea's purpose-built trailers and showcase units to launch products across the UK and Europe, with Midea's Pulse Tranzformer trailer alone completing 120 activations across Germany and Austria and training more than 700 distributors over 12 months.Chinese brands are accelerating their push into European markets, from home appliances and electric vehicles to consumer electronics showcased annually at trade shows such as IFA Berlin. Entering a new market without an established dealer network or retail footprint is one of the hardest parts of that expansion, and a growing number of Chinese manufacturers are using touring brand experiences to solve it before a single permanent showroom opens its doors.The Clear Idea designs and operates the marketing roadshow programmes behind several of these launches. Midea's Pulse Tranzformer ground level expandable trailer toured Germany and Austria for 12 months, training distributors and demonstrating more than 60 products, including a working oven for live cooking demonstrations. BYD has used The Clear Idea's exhibition trailers to bring its EV range into UK city centres, including a Christmas campaign that toured London and Manchester. Most recently, at Fleet Procure Live 2026 at Millbrook, Polestar ran its fleet engagement space from a Pulse Container L while the Chinese automotive brands Omoda, Jaecoo and Chery shared a Pulse Drop Deck as a mobile car showroom , giving each brand a weatherproof, climate-controlled space for fleet buyer conversations on a single event day.For Midea, the campaign delivered 120 activations, more than 700 distributors trained, and a measurable shift in brand recognition across Germany and Austria in a market where the brand had limited prior visibility. For Omoda, Jaecoo and Chery, sharing a single mobile car showroom enabled the three brand teams to run parallel fleet conversations from a single footprint, while Polestar's unit operated independently of site power and continued without interruption through unpredictable May weather that disrupted other stands on the same showground.The pattern extends well beyond automotive and home appliances. Chinese consumer electronics brands face the same market-entry challenge each year at trade shows including IFA Berlin, where stand space competes for attention inside a single hall. A touring or stand-side showcase gives a brand a controlled environment it can take beyond the show floor and into distributor and retail markets long after the show ends, the same model that has underpinned The Clear Idea's work for Midea, BYD, Polestar, Omoda, Jaecoo and Chery.About The Clear IdeaThe Clear Idea is the UK's leading marketing roadshow company, delivering purpose-built experiential marketing vehicles, exhibition trailers, and mobile brand activations for global brands across the UK and Europe. Products include the Pulse Tranzformer ground level expandable trailer, Transparent Showcase Truck, Transparent Showcase Trailer, LED ShowTruck, Hospitality ShowTruck, Hospitality Car Showcase ShowTruck, LED HyperBus, and Nomad Luxe mobile pop up shop range. Clients include Midea, BYD, Polestar, Omoda, Porsche, Harley-Davidson, Aston Martin Aramco F1, Tesla, BMW, Ford, Dell, and Google. www.theclearidea.com | hello@theclearidea.com

Midea Roadshow Interactive Map

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