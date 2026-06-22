MARYLAND TEEN ACTRESS AALIYAH MAYO APPEARS IN TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL FEATURE FILM 'THEY FIGHT'

MD, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 14-Year-Old Rising Talent Celebrates Appearance in Acclaimed Film Premiering at One of the Nation's Most Prestigious Film FestivalsFourteen-year-old Maryland actress Aaliyah Mayo is celebrating a significant milestone in her acting journey with her appearance as LaShawna in the feature film "They Fight," which made its World Premiere at the renowned Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 8, 2026.Aaliyah attended the film's red-carpet premiere and the screening at Tribeca, joining cast members, filmmakers, family, and supporters as the film debuted before audiences from around the world. The film is scheduled to stream globally on Hulu and Disney+ beginning July 17, 2026.Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sheldon Candis, "They Fight" tells a powerful story of perseverance, resilience, family, and hope. While Aaliyah's appearance in the film is brief, earning a role in a major motion picture selected for the Tribeca Film Festival represents an important achievement for the young actress and reflects her dedication to developing her craft.For Aaliyah, the experience provided an opportunity to work on a professional film production, learn from accomplished industry professionals, and see firsthand the impact of storytelling on a national stage."Being part of 'They Fight' and attending the Tribeca Film Festival was an unforgettable experience," said Aaliyah. "I'm grateful for every opportunity to learn, grow, and pursue my dream of becoming an actress. I hope my journey encourages other young people to believe in themselves and keep working toward their goals."Aaliyah's accomplishment highlights the talent emerging from Maryland and the Washington metropolitan area. Through acting, modeling, singing, and voiceover work, she continues to build a foundation for a promising future in the entertainment industry.Her parents, Bruce and TaKhia Mayo, expressed pride in their daughter's commitment and perseverance."Every role, every audition, and every opportunity contributes to Aaliyah's growth as an artist," they shared. "Watching her attend the Tribeca Film Festival and see her work on the big screen was a proud moment for our family. We thank God, her mentors, coaches, and supporters who have encouraged her throughout this journey."As "They Fight" prepares for its streaming release, Aaliyah remains focused on continuing her training, pursuing new opportunities, and inspiring other young people to dream big, stay committed, and never give up on their aspirations.About Aaliyah MayoAaliyah Mayo is a 14-year-old actress, model, singer, and voiceover artist from Maryland. She appears as LaShawna in the feature film "They Fight," which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and will stream on Hulu and Disney+ beginning July 17, 2026. Aaliyah is passionate about storytelling, performing arts, and inspiring young people to pursue their dreams with confidence, faith, and determination.Talent Management Team:Linda Townsend Management(Linda Townsend)(301) 297-7400Email: LTMLindamgmt@verizon.net

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