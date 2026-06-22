Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: June 22 – June 26, 2026

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, June 22

10:30 a.m. Speak at Green River Energy Center ribbon cutting ceremony

Location: Green River Energy Center, Emery, Utah

Media Access

Tuesday, June 23

9:00 a.m. Meet with senior staff

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Meet with Donna Law, Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement commissioner

Location: Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Record video message for Salt Lake City International Airport

Location: Utah State Capitol



Wednesday, June 24

9:00 a.m. Meet with Maj. Gen. Daniel D. Boyack, Utah National Guard adjutant general

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

9:45 a.m. Meet with Carlos Braceras, Utah Department of Transportation commissioner

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Meet with Casey Cameron, Department of Workforce Services commissioner

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:15 p.m. Meet with Jefferson Moss, Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity commissioner

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Meet with Shaun Berrett, Department of Financial Institutions commissioner

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

2:45 p.m. Meet with Marvin Dodge, Department of Government Operations commissioner

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

3:50 p.m. Meet with Essie Gonzsen, executive director of Equality Utah

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:15 p.m. Meet with Adam Stewart, senior advisor for federal affairs

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

6:40 p.m. Speak at EDCUtah Destination Summit dinner

Location: Utah Olympic Park Museum, Park City



Thursday, June 25

9:00 a.m. Speak at ceremonial signing for University of Utah Health at The Point

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

10:15 a.m. Meet with foreign press delegation hosted by World Trade Center Utah

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meet with Peruvian President José María Balcázar and Ambassador Alfredo Ferrero

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Meet with Cabinet members

Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol

2:50 p.m. Meet with Cabinet members

Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol

5:00 p.m. Speak at Museum of Utah ribbon cutting

Location: North Capitol Building, Second Floor

Media Access

Friday, June 26

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

June 22 – June 26, 2026

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, June 22

No public meetings

Tuesday, June 23

No public meetings



Wednesday, June 24

No public meetings



Thursday, June 25

No public meetings



Friday, June 26

No public meetings