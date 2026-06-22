Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: June 22 – June 26, 2026
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, June 22
10:30 a.m. Speak at Green River Energy Center ribbon cutting ceremony
Location: Green River Energy Center, Emery, Utah
Media Access
Tuesday, June 23
9:00 a.m. Meet with senior staff
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Meet with Donna Law, Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement commissioner
Location: Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Record video message for Salt Lake City International Airport
Location: Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, June 24
9:00 a.m. Meet with Maj. Gen. Daniel D. Boyack, Utah National Guard adjutant general
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
9:45 a.m. Meet with Carlos Braceras, Utah Department of Transportation commissioner
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
10:30 a.m. Meet with Casey Cameron, Department of Workforce Services commissioner
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
1:15 p.m. Meet with Jefferson Moss, Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity commissioner
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Meet with Shaun Berrett, Department of Financial Institutions commissioner
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
2:45 p.m. Meet with Marvin Dodge, Department of Government Operations commissioner
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
3:50 p.m. Meet with Essie Gonzsen, executive director of Equality Utah
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:15 p.m. Meet with Adam Stewart, senior advisor for federal affairs
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
6:40 p.m. Speak at EDCUtah Destination Summit dinner
Location: Utah Olympic Park Museum, Park City
Thursday, June 25
9:00 a.m. Speak at ceremonial signing for University of Utah Health at The Point
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
10:15 a.m. Meet with foreign press delegation hosted by World Trade Center Utah
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Meet with Peruvian President José María Balcázar and Ambassador Alfredo Ferrero
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Meet with Cabinet members
Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol
2:50 p.m. Meet with Cabinet members
Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol
5:00 p.m. Speak at Museum of Utah ribbon cutting
Location: North Capitol Building, Second Floor
Media Access
Friday, June 26
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
June 22 – June 26, 2026
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, June 22
No public meetings
Tuesday, June 23
No public meetings
Wednesday, June 24
No public meetings
Thursday, June 25
No public meetings
Friday, June 26
No public meetings
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