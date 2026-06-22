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Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: June 22 – June 26, 2026

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, June 22
10:30 a.m. Speak at Green River Energy Center ribbon cutting ceremony

Location: Green River Energy Center, Emery, Utah
Media Access

Tuesday, June 23

9:00 a.m. Meet with senior staff
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Meet with Donna Law, Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement commissioner

Location: Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Record video message for Salt Lake City International Airport
Location: Utah State Capitol


Wednesday, June 24
9:00 a.m. Meet with Maj. Gen. Daniel D. Boyack, Utah National Guard adjutant general
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

9:45 a.m. Meet with Carlos Braceras, Utah Department of Transportation commissioner
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol 

10:30 a.m.  Meet with Casey Cameron, Department of Workforce Services commissioner
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol 

1:15 p.m. Meet with Jefferson Moss, Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity commissioner
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Meet with Shaun Berrett, Department of Financial Institutions commissioner
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol 

2:45 p.m. Meet with Marvin Dodge, Department of Government Operations commissioner
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol 

3:50 p.m. Meet with Essie Gonzsen, executive director of Equality Utah
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:15 p.m. Meet with Adam Stewart, senior advisor for federal affairs
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

6:40 p.m. Speak at EDCUtah Destination Summit dinner
Location: Utah Olympic Park Museum, Park City


Thursday, June 25
9:00 a.m.  Speak at ceremonial signing for University of Utah Health at The Point
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

10:15 a.m. Meet with foreign press delegation hosted by World Trade Center Utah
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meet with Peruvian President José María Balcázar and Ambassador Alfredo Ferrero

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Meet with Cabinet members

Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol

2:50 p.m. Meet with Cabinet members

Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol

5:00 p.m. Speak at Museum of Utah ribbon cutting
Location: North Capitol Building, Second Floor
Media Access

Friday, June 26

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

June 22 – June 26, 2026

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, June 22
No public meetings

Tuesday, June 23

No public meetings


Wednesday, June 24
No public meetings


Thursday, June 25
No public meetings


Friday, June 26
No public meetings

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Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: June 22 – June 26, 2026

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